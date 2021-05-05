17 Omaha neighborhood groups get grants for COVID relief efforts

A free pantry for masks, hand sanitizer and hygiene products. Socially distanced family movie nights. A vaccine awareness program.
Those are among the projects that will be created by nearly $58,000 in grant money awarded to 17 neighborhood associations and community groups by the City of Omaha.
The annual awards typically go to projects like neighborhood clean-ups or community art projects. But this year, Mayor Jean Stothert asked neighborhood groups to pitch projects related to pandemic recovery.
She announced the winning organizations Wednesday during a ceremony on the plaza outside the City-County Building downtown.
"We included neighborhood projects to address pandemic-related needs because who knows the needs of the neighborhoods better than all of you who live there," Stothert said. "A successful recovery from the pandemic will take all of us working together, and we are going in the right direction."
A second round of grants will be distributed later this year for other neighborhood improvements, according to the Mayor's Office. Such grant money was not awarded in 2020 because of the pandemic.
One of the groups, the Quarters Neighborhood Association, plans to use a $1,750 grant to create a vaccine awareness program in the neighborhood bounded by Dodge and Leavenworth Streets and 20th Street and Interstate 480.
Ann Lawless, its executive director, said the group will host a "neighborhood blitz" where volunteers will hand out pamphlets and answer vaccine questions. They also plan to put about 20 signs on public trash cans and recycling bins with vaccine information.
"We just want to make sure that the residents there know of their options," Lawless said.
The Global Leadership Group, a nonprofit working to restore North 24th Street, will use a $4,800 grant to continue its community garden near 24th and Spencer Streets, where residents can adopt a plot, learn about gardening and share produce.
LaVonya Goodwin, the group's director, said the grant will allow the organization to buy more personal protective equipment and gardening tools to keep volunteers and gardeners safe.
"We have a teach-a-man-to-fish mentality, where we really want people to learn how to garden," Goodwin said.
Grant applications were reviewed and recommended by a committee of representatives of One Omaha, Stothert's COVID-19 advisory board and city grants staff.
Here is the full list of groups and projects that received funding:
City Sprouts, $5,000: urban food production
The Union for Contemporary Art, $5,000: drive-thru food pantry and information on resources to provide additional food and rent assistance
Global Leadership Group, $4,800: Community garden.
Society of St. Vincent de Paul, $4,998: sack lunch program, Holy Family Community Center street outreach.
Dundee Memorial Park Neighborhood Association, $2,081: garden-to-table neighborhood gardening.
Heart Ministry Center Inc., $5,000: food pantry.
Western Hills Neighborhood Association, $4,939: backpack food program.
Benson First Friday, $3,300: COVID-19 public safety initiatives, including personal protective equipment for volunteers and barricades and cones for a safe and socially distanced traffic plan.
Joselyn Castle Neighborhood Association, $1,407: free pantry for distribution of PPE and hygiene items.
Quarters Neighborhood Association, $1,750: vaccine awareness campaign.
North 24th Street Business Improvement District, $5,000: COVID-19 public service announcement.
Omaha Permaculture, $2,990: urban roots community garden.
Field Club Homeowners League, $4,565: neighborhood market.
Neighborhood Action and Fact, $2,000: PPE and educational materials for a community block party.
Peony Park Neighborhood Association, $695: food pantry.
Sunny Slope/Sunny View Neighborhood Association, $3,247: socially distanced outdoor family movie events.
Benson Neighborhood Association, $950: pamphlets, promotion and signage for self-guided tours of historic downtown Benson to bring people back to the area.
