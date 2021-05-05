17 Omaha neighborhood groups get grants for COVID relief efforts

A free pantry for masks, hand sanitizer and hygiene products. Socially distanced family movie nights. A vaccine awareness program.

Those are among the projects that will be created by nearly $58,000 in grant money awarded to 17 neighborhood associations and community groups by the City of Omaha.

The annual awards typically go to projects like neighborhood clean-ups or community art projects. But this year, Mayor Jean Stothert asked neighborhood groups to pitch projects related to pandemic recovery.

She announced the winning organizations Wednesday during a ceremony on the plaza outside the City-County Building downtown.

"We included neighborhood projects to address pandemic-related needs because who knows the needs of the neighborhoods better than all of you who live there," Stothert said. "A successful recovery from the pandemic will take all of us working together, and we are going in the right direction."

A second round of grants will be distributed later this year for other neighborhood improvements, according to the Mayor's Office. Such grant money was not awarded in 2020 because of the pandemic.