2 retired teachers running for OPPD board want to reduce utility's greenhouse gas emissions

Spurgeon said she'd focus on transparency in board decisions.

"When I speak about transparency, it's that the board help the public understand what they are thinking when they do things, why they are taking the actions they are taking," Spurgeon said.

Spurgeon said she is concerned that the fees ratepayers pay OPPD are too high, and Forsee said he wants to see COVID-stressed ratepayers continue to get help from OPPD.

In other races:

Amanda Bogner, an incumbent, is unopposed in Subdivision 1, which serves northwest and west-central Omaha.

In Subdivision 2, which covers central and South Omaha, the names of two candidates will be on the ballot, though one said she is withdrawing from the race. Krystle Craig said she will not be able to serve because she is moving to Lincoln. Craig made the decision too late to have her name removed from the ballot, according to the Nebraska Secretary of State's Office.

Sara Howard, a 38-year-old state legislator who is term-limited after two terms, is the other person competing for the seat.

If Craig were to win, it would be up to the OPPD board to name her replacement, including whether to tap Howard, according to the Secretary of State's Office.