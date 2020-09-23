2 retired teachers running for OPPD board want to reduce utility's greenhouse gas emissions

Two retired educators are vying for a contested seat on the Omaha Public Power District board.
Mary Spurgeon, a retired Bellevue Public Schools vocal music teacher, and William Forsee, a retired Burke High and Abraham Lincoln High School biology teacher, are competing to represent Subdivision 3, which includes La Vista, Papillion and the Bellevue area.
The election is Nov. 3.
Spurgeon and Forsee say they are committed to reducing the utility's greenhouse gas emissions, with Forsee citing concerns about climate change as one of his key motivators for running. Spurgeon says that past OPPD boards failed to be good stewards of the ratepayers' money but that the current board is moving in the right direction and she wants to encourage that progress.
Electricity is expected to become the preferred source of power in the future as the world combats climate change. (For example, electricity instead of gasoline is expected to power vehicles, which is why Uber and Lyft are shifting to electric-powered cars). The decisions utilities make about fuel sources will play a role in their long-term economic health and the success of the transition.
Forsee said he's traveled the world doing research, which has convinced him of the urgency of action. OPPD's move to build a solar farm is smart, and there's more work to do, he said. "I'd like to see what a small state like Nebraska could do to our fossil fuel use."
Spurgeon said she'd focus on transparency in board decisions.
"When I speak about transparency, it's that the board help the public understand what they are thinking when they do things, why they are taking the actions they are taking," Spurgeon said.
Spurgeon said she is concerned that the fees ratepayers pay OPPD are too high, and Forsee said he wants to see COVID-stressed ratepayers continue to get help from OPPD.
In other races:
Amanda Bogner, an incumbent, is unopposed in Subdivision 1, which serves northwest and west-central Omaha.
In Subdivision 2, which covers central and South Omaha, the names of two candidates will be on the ballot, though one said she is withdrawing from the race. Krystle Craig said she will not be able to serve because she is moving to Lincoln. Craig made the decision too late to have her name removed from the ballot, according to the Nebraska Secretary of State's Office.
Sara Howard, a 38-year-old state legislator who is term-limited after two terms, is the other person competing for the seat.
If Craig were to win, it would be up to the OPPD board to name her replacement, including whether to tap Howard, according to the Secretary of State's Office.
Howard said she is committed to bipartisan cooperation and attention to detail as a candidate for the board. She, too, supports the district's embrace of sustainable and affordable energy.
The OPPD board has eight members.
Subdivision 3
William “Bill” Forsee
Age: 72
Party affiliation: Democratic
Occupation: Retired biology teacher, Abraham Lincoln High School, Council Bluffs, and Burke High School, Omaha.
Home: Bellevue
Public offices held: Metropolitan Community College Board, November 2010 to December 2012.
Military: Army
Education: Bachelor's degree in biology, University of Northern Iowa; master's in science education, University of Nebraska at Omaha.
What is your top priority?
My reason for placing my name on the November ballot is a strong belief that we as a society must take action to combat climate change. I want my children and grandchildren to have a livable world.
I have participated in five international Earthwatch research projects on climate change and have seen firsthand its effect on our environment. I want to be part of OPPD’s effort to provide affordable, reliable, and environmentally sensitive service.
Teaching science for 37 years has given me a great respect for science and why science should be one of the major influences in (the board's) decision-making.
Mary Spurgeon
Age: 67
Political affiliation: Nonpartisan
Occupation: Retired vocal music teacher, Bellevue Public Schools
Home: Bellevue
Public offices held: None
Education: Bachelor’s degree in music, University of Wyoming; master’s in community counseling, University of Nebraska at Omaha.
Family: Single
Website: Coming on Facebook
What is your top priority?
I am running to serve the people of the district with low-cost and reliable electricity. I am running to provide ethical and transparent governance of public power. I am running to ensure that OPPD continues on its course toward environmentally sensitive energy generation.
It's imperative that OPPD continue to position itself to be able to take advantage of new, cost-effective decarbonization opportunities, while keeping the essential service of reliable electricity affordable for all. To that end, I will work to ensure OPPD's rate and fee structure is fair and affordable.
