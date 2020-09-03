$220 million sewer expansion would have Omaha process wastewater from Sarpy County

The total cost of the sewer expansion has previously been estimated at $220 million. Hoins said it’s difficult to say exactly how much the wastewater agency may save, because future phases of the project are subject to so many variables.

“We know it’s going to be a substantial (amount),” Hoins said.

The first phase of the project, which will bring sewer service to an area near 72nd Street and Capehart Road and an area near Springfield, probably won’t be complete for more than two years. The entire project will most likely take multiple decades to complete.

The agency initially expected a private company to design, build, operate and maintain the sewer system, including a treatment plant. Last winter, the agency sought feedback from companies capable of doing that work.

Omaha’s involvement would mean a new treatment plant isn’t necessary, but the agency will eventually seek private bids for a company to install pipes in the ground and build the lift stations that will pump sewage to Omaha. Whether Omaha or the wastewater agency would maintain the infrastructure has yet to be determined, Hoins said.