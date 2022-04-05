$27 million apartment complex at 39th and Dodge moves forward with TIF approval

A barren and blighted lot at 39th and Dodge Streets won’t sit vacant much longer following the Omaha City’s Council’s approval Tuesday of $3.7 million in tax-increment financing for a planned 136-unit apartment complex.

The $27 million apartment complex, dubbed The View on 39th, will fill a need for apartments in the area, according to a market study included in city documents.

The vacant lot slotted for the project previously housed the Travel Inn, which was facing numerous code violations when it closed in May 2004. It became a magnet for vandalism and other criminal activity before it was demolished in 2006. The lot has sat vacant since then.

It has become a dumping ground, full of "vegetation, overgrowth, blight and overall neglect," said Bridget Hadley, an economic development manager with the city's planning department.

For the space, Omaha developer Woodsonia envisions an underground parking garage, a rooftop deck, interior courtyard, two landscaped green spaces and a community room.

The parking garage will offer 88 stalls in addition to 13 above-ground stalls on 39th Street.

Rent for the apartments is expected to range from about $930 per month for a studio to about $1,684 per month for a two-bedroom unit.

Tax increment financing was designed to spur economic activity in areas designated as blighted. Under the program, a developer obtains a loan to help cover eligible costs approved by the city. The loan is paid back, generally over 15 years, with the increase in taxes generated from the new development. Normally, property tax payments go to support schools and other local tax-reliant governments.

Developers expect construction to begin in July and have the project completed in 2024.

Because of visibility concerns and the potential increase in traffic, the project would close 39th Street and a western alleyway, converting those spaces to landscaped areas.

The project drew some criticism from residents of the Joslyn Castle neighborhood. Residents were pleased to see plans for the long-vacant lot, but some were concerned with the potential for an uptick in traffic and parked cars on area streets.

