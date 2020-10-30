3-hour wait at Douglas County election office requires patience and at least one pizza delivery

Nebraskans who have not requested early ballots can vote early in person at election commission offices through Monday. The Douglas County Election Commission will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.

Kruse said anyone who is in line will be helped, even after the commission officially closes. Employees this week have helped people as late as 7:30 p.m., he said.

The same is true of Election Day on Tuesday, when lines should be shorter: Anyone who is in line at a polling place or drop-box will have the chance to vote, Kruse said.

“Don’t be discouraged,” he said.

Masks and hand sanitizer will be available at all polling places.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Omaha insurance analyst Steve Wagle said he drove by the Douglas County Election Commission multiple times over the last week, hoping to catch a shorter line. On Friday, he decided to bite the bullet.

“It’s kind of do or die today,” he said.

Wagle turned up Friday to cast a vote for President Donald Trump. Despite voting in previous recent elections, Wagle said he hasn’t filled in a bubble for a presidential candidate since George H. W. Bush in 1988.