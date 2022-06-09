$354 million TIF request for Omaha streetcar, affordable housing headed to City Council

A key step in the creation of Omaha’s proposed streetcar system will come before the City Council next week with the request of up to $354 million in tax-increment financing.

City Council members on Tuesday will consider a redevelopment agreement between the City and the Omaha Streetcar Authority that outlines guidelines for the creation and funding of the proposed streetcar project, including the use of TIF.

If the agreement is approved, the TIF would help secure $306 million needed to pay back bonds that will cover the cost of constructing and launching the streetcar system.

The $354 million would come from a special TIF district spanning the entire streetcar route, as well as three blocks north and south of the route. The TIF dollars would come from three streams within this special district:

New developments in the streetcar district would contribute 25% of their TIF proceeds. That element alone is projected to generate $218 million.

Using authority it has under state law, the City also plans to extend the timeline of already existing TIF projects along the route from the current 15 years to 20 years. Those five additional years of payments would generate an estimated $50 million.

The third part will come from existing properties that see increased valuations within the TIF district, raising $86 million.

Under TIF, the developer of a city-approved project takes out a loan to help cover eligible redevelopment expenses. The loan is paid back, generally over a 15-year period, by using the increased property taxes that are generated on the new development. Normally, property tax payments go to support schools and other local tax-reliant bodies.

During the TIF period, the property owner continues to pay a portion of property taxes to local governments based on the valuation that existed before any improvements. After the TIF loan is repaid, property taxes collected on the higher-value, improved property then start flowing to those local governments.

The city’s financial plan is contingent on an analysis by Maryland-based public finance consulting firm MuniCap Inc. The City Council in March unanimously approved a resolution that will pay MuniCap up to $100,000 for its analysis, which involves evaluating revenue streams for funding the project.

The city then will work with investment banking firm D.A. Davidson to determine how the bond-selling process will be structured, said Stephen Curtiss, the City of Omaha’s finance director.

MuniCap could share some preliminary data with the City in the coming weeks.

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert in January announced her support for the planned 3-mile city streetcar line that would run from the University of Nebraska Medical Center to Omaha’s riverfront. The planned line would travel along Farnam and Harney Streets from 10th Street to 42nd Street and along 10th Street between Harney and Cass Streets.

The mayor announced the streetcar system in conjunction with Mutual of Omaha’s plans to build a 40-plus-story headquarters tower for its 4,000 Omaha employees on the block currently occupied by the downtown library.

Mutual officials have said the streetcar system is critical to their plans to construct the $600 million skyscraper in the heart of downtown.

TIF dollars collected beyond the $306 million needed for the streetcar would be earmarked for affordable and workforce housing solutions as part of the Urban Core Housing and Mobility Redevelopment Plan.

The plan calls for roughly 1,000 new units of affordable and workforce housing in the urban core in the next 20 years and aims to bring 30,000 residents and 30,000 jobs to the urban core within the next 30 years. The plan also advocates for construction of a proposed streetcar system.

A public hearing on the redevelopment agreement will be held during Tuesday’s City Council meeting at 2 p.m. in the legislative chamber of City Hall. A vote on the agreement is scheduled for the following week.

