 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 out of 5 in Nebraska's congressional delegation vote to certify Biden's win
0 comments

4 out of 5 in Nebraska's congressional delegation vote to certify Biden's win

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith from Nebraska's 3rd Congressional District was the only member of the Nebraska congressional delegation to vote against formally validating Joe Biden’s presidential election victory.

Lawmakers in the House voted 282-138 early Thursday against Republican objections to Pennsylvania's electoral vote for Biden. The Senate shut down the same objection 92-7 about 12:30 a.m.

Here's how the Nebraska House delegation voted on the objection to Pennsylvania's Electoral College votes:

Smith voted yes. Reps. Don Bacon and Jeff Fortenberry voted no. All three are Republicans.

In the Senate, Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse voted no. Both are Republicans.

The House and Senate certified Biden's Electoral College win after a violent throng of pro-Trump rioters spent hours Wednesday running rampant through the Capitol. A woman was fatally shot, the rioters bashed windows and the mob action forced shaken lawmakers and aides to flee from the building, shielded by Capitol Police.

The rampage began shortly after President Donald Trump repeated his unfounded claims of election fraud to thousands of rallying demonstrators whom he had invited to Washington. Many then surged to the Capitol after he incited them to go there as lawmakers debated the electoral votes.

More than six hours after the violence erupted, lawmakers resumed their session.

Thirteen Republican senators and dozens of GOP representatives had planned to force debate and votes on perhaps six different states’ votes.

The assault on the Capitol made some Republicans squeamish about trying to overturn Biden’s win, and challenges were lodged only against Arizona and Pennsylvania.

Biden will be inaugurated Jan. 20.

 

 

0 comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert