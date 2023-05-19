Open spaces, centralized offices and plenty of natural light to make even the darkest days brighter.

That’s what the new eight-story Douglas County Justice Center will have to offer for everyone who passes through its halls. Officials said the $97 millionjustice center will offer a more relaxed atmosphere for county employees and the children going through the court system.

The top two floors are being used by Douglas County Attorney's Office while public defense attorneys are working on the two middle floors. Six identical courtrooms sit on the two floors above the first floor lobby and are scheduled to open next week. A skywalk featuring frosted windows connects the justice center to the Douglas County Courthouse.

“One of the very big focal points of the project was space for our county attorney, our public defender and our juvenile judges,” Douglas County Board Chair Mary Ann Borgeson said during a media tour Friday.

Martha Wharton, an assistant public defender, said she and her fellow public defenders were sometimes split into different office branches. Now, they can work together under one roof.

“It’s also very important for us to have very close access to the courts and the correctional centers,” she said. “We’re thankful that our lawyers can have quick and easy access to those so they can do their jobs in a really great way.”

The close proximity between county attorney and public defender offices is no accident.

“We always have to talk to each other all of the time about cases,” County Attorney Don Kleine said. “To be able to communicate in that manner with just a floor or two between us is really helpful.”

The justice center has room to expand.

Providing an example, Wade Goehring, a senior project manager at engineering firm HDR, said two more courtrooms could be added if needed. The juvenile courtrooms have been designed to offer a less intimidating atmosphere compared to courtrooms for adults. Each courtroom contains only two benches for observers. The desks and podiums are also lower.

The pathways to the courtrooms are relatively inconspicuous. Subsequently, juveniles won’t have to endure "perp walks."

“These are children at the end of the day,” said George Achola, a vice president at Burlington Capital, which was involved in the development process. “They may have made some mistakes. But they’re still children.”

The justice center is part of a $128 million three-building project. The former Metropolitan Utilities District headquarters was renovated into juvenile probation offices in March 2022. A roughly $31 million, 64-bed juvenile detention center is under construction and is set to open in November.

Photos: New Douglas County Justice Center opens in Omaha