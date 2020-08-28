'A slap in the face': Some upset that deputy Omaha police chief was passed over for Bellevue job

Palermo, local minority police officers and many Bellevue residents are disappointed and angry about the choice.

“It’s a huge swing and a miss on Bellevue’s part,” Palermo said. “There was a clear-cut No. 1. That person didn’t get the job.”

Palermo and others are questioning whether race played a part in the choice because Gonzalez, who is Latino, was not chosen despite ranking highest. Clary and the other finalist are white.

Omaha Police Lt. Ken Fox, president of the Black Police Officers Association of Omaha, said Gonzalez has worked hard over the years to promote positive relationships between law enforcement and minority communities in North and South Omaha.

“I feel distraught because what it says to me personally as a Black man, it says you can do everything right, you can beat out the competition and be better than them on paper, your body of work, do all the right things, but there is a possibility that you will not get it,” Fox said. “There’s no choice but to think it’s maybe because of the color of my skin because I did everything else.”

Ristow said race was not a factor.