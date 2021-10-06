About 40 share personal library stories at Omaha system's first forum

As planning continues for a potential major donation to the Omaha Public Library, patrons came out Thursday to support the libraries they know and love.
The happenstance of browsing bookshelves. The smell of the books. The wonderfully helpful reference librarian.
The library held the first of five community forums as library leaders draft a three- to five-year plan.
The forums coincide with discussions among city leaders, library officials and Omaha fundraising organization Heritage Services over what officials say could become the largest private donation in the library’s history.
About 40 people met at Willa Cather Library and shared personal stories of what libraries meant to them. The patrons urged library leaders to preserve and build on the everyday library traits they find so valuable.
“Yes, buildings are important, materials are important,” Carl Wirth said. “But I don’t think they’re anything without us having good, professional librarians.”
Last month, The World-Herald reported on key parameters of a multipart project under discussion: demolishing the downtown W. Dale Clark Library, building a new downtown branch, and establishing a new central library and book distribution hub near 72nd and Dodge Streets.
Heritage Services is looking at a private fundraising effort to build the new main library, and the City of Omaha would help fund the project.
The discussions sparked concern among library supporters that local officials were looking at privatizing Omaha’s libraries. They cited a September 2020 email from Heritage to the city — although project organizers say those plans are no longer under consideration.
Concern about private interests influencing the future of Omaha’s libraries ran through several comments.
“Public libraries — they’re public libraries,” Kim Kalkowski said to applause.
The remaining meeting dates/locations are: Tuesday/Millard Branch, Thursday/South Omaha Library, Oct. 18/Milton R. Abrahams Branch, and Oct. 19/Charles B. Washington Branch. Each meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.
jeff.robb@owh.com, 402-444-1128, twitter.com/jeffreyrobb