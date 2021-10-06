About 40 share personal library stories at Omaha system's first forum

As planning continues for a potential major donation to the Omaha Public Library, patrons came out Thursday to support the libraries they know and love.

The happenstance of browsing bookshelves. The smell of the books. The wonderfully helpful reference librarian.

The library held the first of five community forums as library leaders draft a three- to five-year plan.

The forums coincide with discussions among city leaders, library officials and Omaha fundraising organization Heritage Services over what officials say could become the largest private donation in the library’s history.

About 40 people met at Willa Cather Library and shared personal stories of what libraries meant to them. The patrons urged library leaders to preserve and build on the everyday library traits they find so valuable.

“Yes, buildings are important, materials are important,” Carl Wirth said. “But I don’t think they’re anything without us having good, professional librarians.”