Affordable housing plan to go before Omaha City Council

In the last decade, Omaha lost nearly 7,000 houses or apartment units that were affordable to families making less than $50,000 a year.

And the lack of affordable housing is a problem likely to get worse in the next several years.

City officials in late October unveiled a 38-page draft plan to address the lack of affordable housing. The Omaha City Council is set to vote on the plan at its Dec. 6 meeting.

As they drafted the Affordable Housing Action Plan, officials considered public comments as well as an analysis of demographic and market trends to identify potential solutions.

According to the plan, nearly 30,000 housing units will be needed in Omaha by 2030. The bulk of that — 60% — is for affordable units. Affordable housing is defined as housing for which occupants pay no more than 30% of their gross income toward housing costs, including utilities.

More than 55,000 Omaha households spend more than 30% of their income on housing.

While the number of households making less than $50,000 a year has decreased, so has the number of affordable units for that income range, the plan’s authors said.

The number of households making more than $75,000 a year accounted for 95% of household growth in the last decade. While those households can afford market rate new construction, not enough of those units have been built. That means those families are living in more affordable options that would be suitable for lower-income people.

Common concerns from people who expressed their opinions through various forums included the increasing cost of owning or renting in Omaha and finding a good unit in the right price range and neighborhood.

Others cited a need for affordable housing across the city. A significant portion of the city’s affordable rental units are in the eastern part of the city.

Access to public transit and more options in terms of housing sizes and price points were considered important, too.

Challenges addressed in the report include a lack of middle-density units such as duplexes; the lasting impact of redlining; and a limited number of affordable rental housing units.

Many goals and strategies are outlined in the plan, such as revising the city’s zoning ordinances and reviewing rental programs.

The plan suggested that if a developer wants to use tax increment financing, they should be required to replace subsidized or unsubsidized affordable units one for one, required to construct a set percentage of affordable units or make a payment in lieu of building affordable units. It also suggested expediting projects that add variety to the market or address underserved populations.

A portion of the money the city received through the American Rescue Plan Act will go toward creating and preserving affordable housing as well as supporting access to affordable housing for renters, homebuyers and homeowners.

The city partnered with nonprofit Front Porch Investments on the endeavor. At a press conference in July, officials said Front Porch Investments will match the city’s investment with $20 million in philanthropic donations. Officials also said the city would apply for an additional $20 million from the Department of Housing and Urban Development, making this the largest local program funded with ARPA dollars.

In a press release sent in mid-November, Front Porch Investments announced $11 million in the first round of ARPA money. Funding will be distributed to 14 organizations overseeing projects that prioritize affordable housing for seniors and housing solutions for youths formerly experiencing homelessness.

The Nebraska Taxpayers for Freedom group opposes the draft, saying that putting dense, low-cost housing in established neighborhoods would decimate property values. The organization suggested offering tax incentives for private developers to build housing on abandoned land parcels.

To view the draft and for more information, visit bit.ly/3E1Ceyr.