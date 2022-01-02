After leaving White House, Omaha's Symone Sanders eyes next steps

She pointed out the administration’s accomplishments. She also acknowledged that the administration still has plenty of work to do. They’ve made gains on coronavirus testing, she said, but there’s more to be done. The bipartisan infrastructure deal passed, and now they’re pushing for the broader social safety net bill, the Build Back Better Act.

“This administration has a positive story to tell, and I think those are the kinds of things you will hear from the president and vice president as they head into Quarter Two of their administration at the top of next year,” she said.

Recent national news reports, though, have often pointed to dysfunction and infighting in the vice president’s office.

A story published by the news outlet The Hill attributed two unidentified sources with saying “a number of Democrats” had come to believe that Sanders “was the voice in numerous blind quotes in news reports about friction in the office.” Sanders had no interest in talking about that — she hadn’t read the story, she said, and wasn’t going to comment on “salacious gossip (expletive).”