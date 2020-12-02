After two public hearings, Papillion will vote on a mask mandate Thursday

After two consecutive nights of public debate over a potential mask mandate in Papillion, the City Council on Wednesday decided to sleep on it before taking a vote.

About 40 people on Tuesday and Wednesday showed up to debate the proposed mandate, which as written would require those ages 5 or older to wear masks in many indoor places. It includes the exemptions that many Nebraska cities have included in their mask mandates.

The Papillion Board of Health has recommended the mask mandate.

The council needed a supermajority of 6 votes to waive a third reading and vote Wednesday, but only five members voted for that option. Councilmen Jason Gaines, Steve Sunde and Bob Stubbe voted against taking an immediate vote.

A final vote is scheduled for Thursday.

Medical experts and educators showed up Wednesday to support the mask requirement. Two educators — Bret Brasfield, president of the Papillion La Vista Community Schools Board, and Jared Wagenknecht, vice president of the Papillion La Vista Education Association — said widespread mask-wearing has helped keep teachers and students in the classroom.

“Our schools are only as safe as the conditions in our community,” Wagenknecht said.