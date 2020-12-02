After two public hearings, Papillion will vote on a mask mandate Thursday

After two consecutive nights of public debate over a potential mask mandate in Papillion, the City Council on Wednesday decided to sleep on it before taking a vote.
About 40 people on Tuesday and Wednesday showed up to debate the proposed mandate, which as written would require those ages 5 or older to wear masks in many indoor places. It includes the exemptions that many Nebraska cities have included in their mask mandates.
The Papillion Board of Health has recommended the mask mandate.
The council needed a supermajority of 6 votes to waive a third reading and vote Wednesday, but only five members voted for that option. Councilmen Jason Gaines, Steve Sunde and Bob Stubbe voted against taking an immediate vote.
A final vote is scheduled for Thursday.
Medical experts and educators showed up Wednesday to support the mask requirement. Two educators — Bret Brasfield, president of the Papillion La Vista Community Schools Board, and Jared Wagenknecht, vice president of the Papillion La Vista Education Association — said widespread mask-wearing has helped keep teachers and students in the classroom.
“Our schools are only as safe as the conditions in our community,” Wagenknecht said.
Austin Blankman, a Papillion-La Vista South High School graduate who now works as a nurse in Des Moines, said he made the drive home specifically to speak in support of the mandate.
Blankman spoke of his experience working as a nurse in New York City when the coronavirus was at its worst there. He described horrible, "heartbreaking" 15-hour days watching people succumb to the virus, bodies being stored in refrigerator trucks.
He said he doesn't want to see that scene repeated in Nebraska — and masks are one way to help prevent hospitals from becoming overrun.
More than a dozen people spoke against the mandate. Some questioned the science behind the effectiveness of masks, while others said mandates are pitting community members against one another.
One opponent, laundromat owner Peter Mayberry, was the first person in Omaha to receive a citation for violating Omaha’s mask mandate.
Mayberry, who owns Anytime Laundry, said he believes the virus is real, but he doesn’t believe the government should be requiring people to wear masks.
“You’re putting people in impossible situations,” Mayberry said.
Melissa Panko, a member of Papillion’s library board, said a high number of people in Papillion already wear masks and questioned why a mandate was necessary.
Councilman Tom Mumgaard said many laws are designed for the minority of people who don't act responsibly.
“One of the obligations we have as elected officials is to lead people to responsible behavior,” Mumgaard said.
