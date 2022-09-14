Agreement with tech company will allow Omaha to charge for using loading zones

Despite hitting a bureaucratic speed bump last month, the City of Omaha has finalized a partnership with a tech company to track, analyze and generate revenue from the city's curbside traffic.

Under an agreement between the city and Automotus, the city will charge participating fleets and drivers that use curbside loading zones monitored by Automotus' cameras — areas referred to as "smart loading zones."

An automated invoicing system will reference license plates of vehicles parked in the smart loading zones and will charge either by a per-vehicle fee or on a per-minute basis.

The City Council approved the agreement with a 4-2 vote Tuesday, with council members Pete Festersen, Vinny Palermo, Juanita Johnson and Danny Begley voting in favor. Council members Aimee Melton and Brinker Harding voted against.

The council originally voted to approve the agreement and multiple accompanying ordinances on Aug. 16, but Melton at the time raised objections and requested a reconsideration of the items.

Her request came after extensive debate over a different agreement that would have allowed the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office to install license plate readers on city streets. That proposal faced significant pushback and the Sheriff’s Office ultimately withdrew it due to a lack of support from the council.

While Melton said in August that she believed council should discuss "significant issues" with the Automotus agreement, it was voted on without debate during Tuesday's meeting.

The city's partnership with Automotus began in December when officials announced that Omaha was an awardee of the tech company's 2022 Commercial Curb Challenge.

The company said it would work with the city to provide up to $500,000 worth of curb use data, real-time curb availability and automated, pay-by-the-minute access to designated smart loading zones for commercial vehicles.

Automotus, which was founded in 2017, offers those services through a camera system that uses artificial intelligence and algorithms to view the amount of time vehicles spend in certain areas and what kind of vehicles are using curb space.

The company offers up to 100 cameras through the pilot program, but the city currently has about 22 in use mainly in the downtown area.

The so-called smart loading zones are designated spaces along the curb dedicated to loading and unloading passengers or deliveries. Signs will be installed to identify the smart loading zones.

Vehicle operators parked in any smart loading zone will be responsible for paying a usage rate, which, under city code, has traditionally been the property owner's responsibility.

Proposed usage rates begin at 7 cents for up to five minutes and increase gradually with time — up to 28 cents per minute for 30 to 60 minutes, according to a press release from the city and Automotus.

Of the revenue generated by the monitored zones, 30% will be shared with Automotus. The city would also pay $7,500 a year for any smart loading zones that do not charge for vehicle use, according to the agreement.

The city will own all data and information collected by Automotus, and data will be permanently deleted within 24 hours of capture unless the information gathered is connected to a parking law violation, according to the agreement.

The technology doesn’t store or share personal, identifiable information, and data cannot be sold to any third party, according to a press release from Automotus.

Ken Smith, the city’s parking and mobility manager, previously told The World-Herald that the use of Automotus cameras is crucial to developing a plan for Omaha’s curbside traffic.

“With loading zones, you can’t have a person just sit there and watch things 24/7,” Smith said. “The cameras allow us to create that efficiency and a level of safety that we want for the streets and the curb.”