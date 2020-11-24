Air Force says no decision yet on fate of Offutt-based Open Skies jets

“The Trump administration has decided to destroy the airplanes that support the treaty,” she said. “They’re destroying the planes — and they’ve made sure there won’t be any new ones to replace them.”

But Ryan Hansen, a 55th Wing spokesman, said in a statement that the 55th Wing hasn’t been directed to dispose of the OC-135s.

“Nothing has changed,” he said. “The 45th Reconnaissance Squadron is still flying the planes, at a greatly reduced rate, as they have been doing for several months now.”

An statement from the Air Force said no decision has been made about the future of the two planes.

“The Air Force continues to assess options for realigning, repurposing, or retiring the two 1960s-era OC-135B aircraft, as well as other associated equipment in accordance with DoD guidance,” the statement said.

The treaty was signed in 1992 with broad bipartisan support and took effect in 2002. It allows member nations to fly supervised aerial photo flights over one another’s territory.

All imagery is shared among treaty members, and all routes are approved in advance. U.S. observers fly on Russia’s planes, and vice versa.