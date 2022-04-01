Alisha Shelton says she is 'an everyday person' who will advocate for Omahans in Congress

Alisha Shelton has seen first hand in her professional work in mental health and in her own personal life how laws and government policy affect everyday Nebraskans.

Her life and work experiences are motivating her run for Congress, have helped her develop qualities she believes are unique among the candidates and would shape how she represents Nebraska.

“As an everyday person, I’m simply someone who has been taught to advocate, taught to understand others, taught to understand the system, so that I can help change these systems,” Shelton said. “And I really want to go to D.C. and fight for people.”

Shelton, a 40-year-old Democrat from Omaha, is seeking to represent Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District. She is competing with State Sen. Tony Vargas for the party’s nomination in the May 10 primary election.

The winner will likely face Republican incumbent Don Bacon in the November general election. The 2nd District includes all of Douglas and Saunders Counties, as well as western Sarpy County.

Shelton ran for the U.S. Senate in 2020, finishing third in the Democratic primary. The Nebraska Democratic Party wanted Shelton to replace nominee Chris Janicek on the ballot after he caused a scandal by sending lewd texts. But Janicek wouldn’t step aside.

Shelton said she’s running for office again because she sees how too many policies don’t work for too many of her clients, and she feels compelled to do what she can to move the county forward during troubling, divisive times.

“Voting rights are on the line,” Shelton said. “Women’s rights are on the line. I’m someone who has been personally impacted by both of these.” She said LGBTQI rights also are in peril.

Shelton said her superpower, honed by her work in mental health, is being able to put herself in other people’s shoes.

“It’s my desire to give people what they need to be successful,” she said. “The other thing is to listen. I’m a mental health therapist. I’ve learned how to advocate for people. I’ve learned how to help people. I’m an expert on talking with people. So I can work across party lines without selling my soul.”

Shelton has strong opinions and positions on contended issues.

“I can’t believe that this country is where we are right now,” Shelton said. “But I know that I will fight like hell to bring it back to where it needs to be and make sure that everyone feels like they are represented.”

Shelton is “definitely pro-choice,” and said she would fight especially hard for reproductive freedom and abortion rights because she had to have an emergency medical abortion herself when a miscarriage threatened her life.

Shelton supports an increase in the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour, and a federal study to understand when it needs to be raised again. She supports the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act.

Shelton has said she supports policies that will expand affordable health care, lower prescription drug costs, support small businesses and combat climate change. She drew a difference between herself and Tony Vargas on publicly funded charter schools, saying she does not support such school choice because it takes resources from public schools. Vargas supported charter school legislation in 2014, and has since taken a more nuanced position.

“I’m not a traditional politician,” Shelton said. “I’m someone who simply can see solutions. I’m solution focused in my career. I want to connect the dots so that people can have a better quality of life and access to the American dream.”

She traces her compassion for others and desire for public service to her upbringing. Shelton grew up in Omaha with seven siblings. Their mother, who was single, worked as a nurse. They lived for a time in the Pleasantview East public housing apartments in North Omaha. Her mother walked to work at the old St. Joseph Hospital at 30th and Cuming Streets.

Shelton went to Druid Hill Elementary School in North Omaha, then was bused to Beveridge Middle School and Burke High School.

“We came out here from New York, (my mom) had left my dad,” Shelton said. “And so it was really all of us trying to stick together and figure out how we could help. And I know what it’s like to have my mom feed us and she not eat herself.”

Shelton said she knows what it’s like to go to bed at night hungry and not be able to afford new shoes when you need them.

“I never want anybody in this country to have to experience that,” she said.

She said her mother was her first introduction to public service. However little the family had, her mother shared with others.

“My mom just believes because someone is a human on this earth, that if they need help you help them,” Shelton said. “Doesn’t matter what we have, if somebody comes and knocks on your door and says we’re hungry, if we have a little bit of something, then they have something.”

Her mother taught her CPR at age 7. Shelton often tells the story of when a Geo Metro crashed near the family’s home at 31st Street and Fowler Avenue, trapping a woman inside, when Shelton was a senior in high school. Her mother organized the children. Shelton and a brother got the woman out of the car. Shelton helped her with the first aid skills she had learned in ROTC at Burke.

After graduating from Burke, Shelton attended Xavier University of Louisiana, an historically Black university, where she earned her bachelor’s degree. She also earned two master’s degrees from Bellevue University.

In her 20s, Shelton worked for Nebraska’s Employment First, helping support parents who were receiving certain federal and state aid in transitioning off assistance. Participants were required to work or volunteer a certain number of hours per week.

“But if you have kids in school or in childcare, and if your kids are sick, and they can’t go to childcare, you’ve got to be able to take care of them,” Shelton said. “So we were in this vicious cycle, where we could not figure out how to support these things. Working there gave me a huge perspective.”

She gained further perspective while working as a patient advocate at Charles Drew Health Center in North Omaha, where she had previously gone for health care herself. She said she had to fight for months to get Medicaid to pay for the removal of polyps that had been found in patients during colonoscopies.

Shelton said she learned more about policy and how to come up with solutions when she worked as a mental health therapist and clinical supervisor for the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska. She helped the tribe bring in more therapists and more regular care, she said.

Shelton’s personal experience with terminating an abortion happened when she and her husband were trying to have a baby through in-vitro fertilization. Doctors detected at six weeks that she had a miscarriage, but she was still producing pregnancy hormones. Doctors told her she was in danger of bleeding to death, and she made a decision she had never imagined she would have to face and underwent a medical abortion.

Shelton testified about that experience at a Judiciary Committee hearing in February to oppose three abortion-related bills before the Nebraska Legislature.

“When you go through something, what I’ve learned is you fight a little harder, you’re a little bit more tied to making sure that people have what they need,” she said.

Several people in Shelton’s extended family have served in the military, including as military police officers. She has a number of Republican relatives. She said she has seen Nebraskans come together — they don’t ask for each other’s political affiliation when they’re helping each other dig out of snowstorms or high-fiving after Husker touchdowns. She said she wants to bring that “heartland” approach to Washington.

Shelton said she’s impressed and excited about the nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson for the U.S. Supreme Court.

In addition to Jackson’s qualifications as a judge, she has a trait that brings an extra smile to Shelton’s face.

“She has the exact same hairstyle that I have,” Shelton said. “We both have sister locks.”

On a serious note, Shelton said Black women’s ability to wear their hair naturally and be accepted is important.

“Representation matters,” Shelton said. “And that’s exactly where our country needs to move. If you look at who we have on (Omaha) City Council, look at how diverse our representatives are. Look at our Unicameral. We have women there, and we have Black men there. We have people who are supportive of the LGBTQI+. It’s not all people who think one way. It’s time for us to get this same diversity on the federal level. We’re ready.”

Bio Box Alisha Shelton Age: 40 Party: Democratic Occupation: Licensed independent mental health practitioner and licensed professional counselor Home: Omaha Public offices held: None Education: Bachelor’s degree in psychology pre-medicine, Xavier University of Louisiana; master’s degrees in human services and clinical counseling, Bellevue University. Family: Married Faith: Christian Website: www.alishashelton.com What is your top priority? My top priority is economic recovery. Currently we are experiencing inflation in the highest level it's been since 1982. The cost of gas, groceries, and toiletries are impacting families by hitting them in their pocketbooks, as my mom would say. While it's great we've released oil from the reserves, America's families need us to do more. We must pass the PRO Act immediately. It will help ensure people have collective bargaining rights, better wages, better healthcare, an amazing pension, and prevent risks of losing employment in "at will" states like Nebraska. We must raise the minimum wage and more.

