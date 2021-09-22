Amid backlash over library plans, Heritage exec says Omaha system will remain 'public entity'

If the project happens, it would involve the City of Omaha, Omaha Public Library, Omaha Public Library Foundation, Heritage Services, Community Information Trust, Do Space and other organizations, Stavick said.

The effort would result in a new main library and one of the country’s most innovative library buildings, she said. The main library, she said, would likely be donated to the city, becoming city property, and be staffed by the Omaha Public Library and Do Space staff.

Stavick posted: “The goal is to bring OPL up to the national standard for public libraries by greatly expanding their resources and capacity to do more of the incredible work that they do in our community.”

Mike Kennedy, president of the Omaha Library Board, said Wednesday that the plans are still a work in progress, but today’s plans are not remotely near what they were a couple of years ago.

While one deputy city attorney’s email contained in the public records discusses the potential loss of neighborhood libraries such as the Swanson and Cather branches, Kennedy said that is not on the table, either.

Kennedy said he’s confident the project organizers will have a great project to roll out in the next several months.