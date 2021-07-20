Another 'minor' leak discovered at Omaha's Zorinsky Lake; crews make repairs

Another "minor" sewer leak was discovered Tuesday that sent untreated wastewater into Zorinsky Lake in west Omaha.

At about 11:50 a.m. Tuesday, the leak was found several feet upstream from last week's emergency repair patch, according to a press release from the city's Public Works Department.

Crews were able to patch the pipeline within a couple hours, and the amount and duration of the discharge was significantly less than last week, according to the city.

No adverse effects are anticipated, according to the city. However, people are advised to keep their pets out of the water near the site as a precaution.

On July 13, a sewer leak sent anywhere from 7,500 to 29,000 gallons of untreated wastewater into Zorinsky Lake. The observed leak was between 5 and 20 gallons per minute.

On Tuesday, the discharge rate was estimated at 5 gallons a minute, or less. Water quality is being monitored, according to the city.

Omaha Public Works crews continue to make long-term repairs to the sewer main at the South 168th Street bridge.