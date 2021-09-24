Applications sought for Mike Boyle's Douglas County Board seat

Douglas County officials are now accepting applications to fill the seat previously held by the late Mike Boyle on the County Board.

Registered voters who have lived in Douglas County District 1 for at least six months can submit a letter of application to County Clerk/Comptroller Daniel Esch. Letters can be mailed to 1819 Farnam St., Civic Center H08, Omaha, NE 68183 or emailed to Esch at daniel.esch@douglascounty-ne.gov. Applicants must also include their résumés and residential addresses, according to a press release.

All materials must be received by Esch's office by 4:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4. All submissions will be made public.

Boyle, a former Omaha mayor, was appointed to the seat on the Douglas County Board in 1997. He continued serving until his death Sept. 13. He was 77.

Boyle's most recent challenger, Roger Garcia, announced Friday that he would be applying for the position. In 2020, Boyle defeated Garcia by three votes.