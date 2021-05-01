Architect, lumber executive make housing key issue in southwest Omaha council race

Leahy said his time on the board, as well as his work with clients, has taught him the value of listening to multiple perspectives. If elected, he said he’ll hold listening sessions with neighbors.

“You find out what they want, they tell you their problems, and they probably have some solutions,” Leahy said.

Rowe said he’s a typical conservative Republican, fiscally and socially, who supports the Second Amendment and opposes abortion.

Leahy described himself as a “moderate Democrat” more akin to JFK-era Democrats or Reagan Republicans.

On policing, both candidates said they want the Police and Fire Departments to have the support and funding they need to hire enough employees, buy enough equipment and receive proper training. Rowe has received the endorsement of the Omaha Police Officers Association and said he would oppose any effort to defund the police.

Leahy said he would not vote to take money from the department for alternative policing options. If an idea is good enough, he said the city can find the money elsewhere. He said officers have a duty to care for the health and well-being of those in their custody. He’d also explore increasing penalties for those who harm officers.