As COVID cases rise, Douglas County health director urges mask wearing, distancing

With local hospitals brimming, COVID cases rising and flu season coming, Douglas County Health Director Lindsay Huse is pleading with people to not let down their guard — or their face masks.
She used her weekly appearance before the Douglas County Board to make an urgent appeal to people to get vaccines against COVID and the flu, wear masks indoors, socially distance, and be aware and cautious in settings where there may be a lot of unvaccinated people.
“While we were cautiously optimistic in previous weeks presenting this data, I really wanted to make sure that I was expressing concern today,” Huse told the County Board on Tuesday. “Especially having heard from our hospitals and knowing that flu season is on the way. And we still have RSV circulating. We kind of have a convergence of a lot of things besides COVID that are all kind of mixing to create a really bad situation for our hospitals.”
Hospital occupancy rates in metropolitan Omaha are higher than at any point during the pandemic, Huse said. The hospitals’ staffed beds have hovered around 90% full over the past week.
People are hospitalized for a host of reasons besides COVID. But COVID hospitalizations have been holding steady at an elevated level of about 190, with more than 30 of those people on ventilators, according to data Huse presented Tuesday. The county recorded 10 more COVID deaths last week.
Meanwhile, COVID cases are spiking in Europe and elsewhere in the world, Huse said. During the pandemic, such spikes often have shown up in Nebraska three or four weeks later. Only 58.2% of Douglas County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID, not enough for herd immunity, she said.
“Our hospitals have nowhere to go at this point,” she said. “We’re talking about some hospitals having no beds. Some of our hospitals have maybe a handful of beds, if you’re lucky. They continue to bed patients in hallways, in the ERs. It’s just a really ugly situation.”
It’s putting a strain on medical workers too. For example, intensive care unit nurses often already are taking care of four patients at a time instead of the normal two, Huse said.
Hospitals statewide in Nebraska also are being strained with a persistently high number of hospitalized COVID patients this fall.
“We don’t have capacity,” Huse said. “That’s a very scary thought, to think that we have people in our community that we’re not going to be able to take care of. And that’s not what we want. We want to be able to get people the care that they need, so that they can go back to their lives.”
Huse said she realizes it feels frustrating to still be having this conversation. But she said it’s necessary.
“Until we have a lot more people vaccinated, it still takes all of us working together to prevent the levels of transmission, disease and death that we’re seeing,” Huse said.
chris.burbach@owh.com, 402-444-1057, twitter.com/CHRISBURBACH