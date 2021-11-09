As COVID cases rise, Douglas County health director urges mask wearing, distancing

Meanwhile, COVID cases are spiking in Europe and elsewhere in the world, Huse said. During the pandemic, such spikes often have shown up in Nebraska three or four weeks later. Only 58.2% of Douglas County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID, not enough for herd immunity, she said.

“Our hospitals have nowhere to go at this point,” she said. “We’re talking about some hospitals having no beds. Some of our hospitals have maybe a handful of beds, if you’re lucky. They continue to bed patients in hallways, in the ERs. It’s just a really ugly situation.”

It’s putting a strain on medical workers too. For example, intensive care unit nurses often already are taking care of four patients at a time instead of the normal two, Huse said.

Hospitals statewide in Nebraska also are being strained with a persistently high number of hospitalized COVID patients this fall.