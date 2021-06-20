As Douglas County valuations are released, assessor says don't blame her for higher taxes

This month, homeowners are seeing the individual changes to their valuations.

A World-Herald analysis found that just under half of the properties in the core of Douglas County’s housing tax base rose in value this year. Out of properties experiencing an increase, the average hike was more than $24,000.

At current tax rates in Omaha, that shapes up to be a roughly $500 increase in property taxes per homeowner, although a more precise figure will depend on how tax rates and property tax credits shake out.

Homeowners now have a chance to challenge the tax value set by the Assessor’s Office. Property owners have until June 30 to file an official protest with the local Board of Equalization, and referee hearings will be held through mid-July.

As of the middle of last week, property owners had filed 1,276 protests in Douglas County — behind last year’s pace but well above what the county had seen at this point in 2019 and 2018.

“We understand the prices of homes is nuts,” one retired homeowner argued in his protest. His west Omaha home’s valuation increased from $214,000 to $224,700.

But he said that unless he sells his home, the market doesn’t really affect him. “Please help if you can.”