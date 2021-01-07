As she files for third term as Omaha mayor, Stothert condemns US Capitol riot

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert officially submitted paperwork to run for a third term on Thursday, one day after a mob of President Donald Trump's supporters broke into the U.S. Capitol and ransacked congressional offices and hallways.
Speaking to local media at the Douglas County Election Commission, Stothert, a Republican, said she hopes people will turn away from the current anger and divisive discourse as the country transitions to new leadership with the upcoming inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.
"I hope that we can turn that around, and we could start working together again, and we could get people's spirits uplifted," she said. "That's what we need in the country. That's what we need in Omaha right now."
On her plans for a third term, Stothert said she wants to continue to build on the growth Omaha has seen during her tenure as mayor, strengthening public safety, expanding job opportunities and carefully managing the city's budget.
Stothert said she was especially bothered by how Wednesday's violent riot may affect the United States' standing in the world. In an earlier statement, Stothert said the "shameful actions jeopardize our nation's most important foundations of self-rule, freedom, democracy and lawful conduct. The lawlessness and those involved should be condemned by all Americans."
Asked whether Trump shares blame for the insurrection at the Capitol, Stothert said she didn't have all the facts to make that determination, including who participated.
"It's hard for me to make a statement and say who incited what or who caused what until I know a lot more of the facts," she said. "I think (Wednesday) there should have been a lot of debate; there should not have been any violence. And I think we can all agree on that."
In 2016, Stothert publicly said she wrote in Sen. John McCain of Arizona for president rather than Trump. In 2020, she voted for Trump.
She filed her paperwork to get on the ballot two days after Democrat RJ Neary, who owns commercial property company Investors Realty, filed his own. The Douglas County Election Commission still must verify the signatures that Stothert and Neary collected from registered voters.
Neary has questioned Omaha's lack of progress on some bigger developments, including the site of the former Civic Auditorium and the Crossroads Mall, which is now in the early phases of an overhaul. He also has criticized Stothert for not taking enough of a leadership role to fight the coronavirus, saying she failed to appropriately advocate for a mask mandate.
Stothert has pushed back against those claims, saying she has worked closely with local public health experts to oversee the city's response to the pandemic.
"My four goals that I talked about when I first ran for mayor — No. 1, public safety; No. 2, managing and controlling the city budget; No. 3, economic development/job growth; and No. 4, improving the taxpayer experience — I think we've made great strides and great accomplishments in all four of those," Stothert said Thursday.
She touted the passage of a $200 million streets bond issue, which will allow the city to resurface every city street once every 20 years, as an important component to strengthen Omaha's infrastructure.
She said that while Omaha's economy has begun to recover faster than some other cities, she remains concerned about how small businesses, restaurants and hotels will come out of the coronavirus pandemic.
In 2020, Omaha recorded 37 homicides, a spike compared to homicide numbers in the low 20s in each of the previous two years, which were the lowest numbers recorded in a decade and a half. Compared with 2019, the 37 slayings in 2020 marked a 61% increase.
Stothert said Thursday it's not unheard of for cities to see upticks in homicides during periods of civil unrest. During her two terms as mayor — when Omaha added more than 100 more police officers and opened a fifth police precinct — she noted that Omaha's homicide numbers have generally fallen.
"This past year, unfortunately, the numbers went up, but we feel like we have a good handle on it," Stothert said.
Omaha's city primary will be April 6 and the general election is May 11, when Omaha voters will choose the mayor and seven City Council members.
People running for mayor have until March 5 to file their paperwork.
reece.ristau@owh.com, 402-444-1127, @reecereports