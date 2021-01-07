As she files for third term as Omaha mayor, Stothert condemns US Capitol riot

Asked whether Trump shares blame for the insurrection at the Capitol, Stothert said she didn't have all the facts to make that determination, including who participated.

"It's hard for me to make a statement and say who incited what or who caused what until I know a lot more of the facts," she said. "I think (Wednesday) there should have been a lot of debate; there should not have been any violence. And I think we can all agree on that."

In 2016, Stothert publicly said she wrote in Sen. John McCain of Arizona for president rather than Trump. In 2020, she voted for Trump.

She filed her paperwork to get on the ballot two days after Democrat RJ Neary, who owns commercial property company Investors Realty, filed his own. The Douglas County Election Commission still must verify the signatures that Stothert and Neary collected from registered voters.