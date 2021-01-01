At least 8 candidates could run for City Council seat in southwest Omaha

His work has included design of the Neurological Institute at Immanuel Medical Center, a restoration of the Durham Museum and planning of Aksarben Village.

A Democrat, Leahy served on the Metropolitan Community College board from 2000 to 2010. He said he was on building and finance committees, helping manage student growth and making decisions on how and whether to build up infrastructure. He currently is on the board of the Nebraska chapter of the American Institute of Architects.

Leahy, 52, also applied to serve out the remainder of Pahls’ term.

Kate Gotsdiner

Gotsdiner, donor services coordinator for the Nebraska Children and Families Foundation, has held many roles in the political arena, working in Sen. Ben Nelson’s office in 2008, for Bob Kerrey’s Senate campaign in 2012 and as a legislative aide for State Sens. Matt Hansen and Mike McDonnell.

She said she has always enjoyed the “nitty-gritty” work of developing policy and working behind the scenes. Now, she said, she’s ready to be a leader in creating a better world for her young daughter.

“I know the future I want for her, and I (believe) I’m the person to try to make that future happen,” she said.