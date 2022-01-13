Attorney general files suit against Douglas County health director over Omaha mask mandate

Peterson is seeking a temporary and permanent injunction declaring the mandate "void and unlawful" and that Huse did not have "jurisdiction or authority" to issue it.

In the lawsuit, Peterson said Huse used language in her order that mirrored a previous mandate she unsuccessfully tried to impose in August 2021 and the mandate that the Omaha City Council adopted in August 2020.

One section of Omaha's municipal code says the Douglas County health director “shall have the authority to adopt such rules and regulations, restrictions or measures as he shall deem necessary to protect the public health of the city.”

The lawsuit says that the state is “suffering irreparable harm” because Huse’s order circumvents Anthone’s right to approve or disapprove measures issued by county health departments.

“That harm includes the state’s interest in ensuring that a local health official cannot unilaterally and without limitation impose infectious-disease control measures,” the suit says. “The public interest weighs in favor of stopping government officials from acting unlawfully even when they are pursuing public health goals.”