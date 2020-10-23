Bacon and Eastman feature backers from across the aisle in their ads

WASHINGTON — As Omaha’s red-hot congressional race enters the home stretch, both candidates are touting their prominent endorsements from across the aisle.
Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., is unveiling an ad Friday featuring his former opponent and current supporter, former Democrat Rep. Brad Ashford.
“Getting things done in Congress is hard. It takes listening and bipartisanship,” Ashford says in the ad. “Don Bacon and I ran against each other, then we worked together to deliver the new VA hospital and Offutt runway.”
Ashford says in the ad that Bacon can bring people together on health care and can deliver results for the state.
Bacon’s current Democratic opponent, Kara Eastman, meanwhile, has run her own ad with Republican State Sen. John McCollister offering a much different assessment of Bacon’s time in office.
“I’m a lifelong Republican, but it’s time to put Nebraska ahead of party,” McCollister says in that ad. “We thought Don Bacon would be independent, but he voted with Donald Trump 97% of the time. This time I’m with Kara.”
McCollister says in particular that Bacon is “on the wrong side of history” regarding health care.
Nebraska’s 2nd District has been one of the most competitive over the past several election cycles. Ashford narrowly defeated incumbent Republican Rep. Lee Terry in 2014 but then lost a close contest to Bacon in 2016.
Ashford ran again in 2018 but lost the Democratic primary to Eastman, who then lost by a small margin to Bacon.
This 2020 rematch between Eastman and Bacon has been a focus for both sides, with millions of dollars pouring into the race.
