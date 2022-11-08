 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Bacon confident his lead in 2nd District will hold up for victory

  • Updated
  • 0

Omahans have multiple free, discounted ways to get to the polls Tuesday

In a nail-biter of a race in the 2nd Congressional District, Republican incumbent Don Bacon appeared on his way to re-election early Wednesday.

Bacon led Democratic challenger Tony Vargas by 6,500 votes shortly after midnight passed, which appeared to be an insurmountable margin.

At one point Tuesday night, just 20 votes separated Vargas and Bacon. But Bacon later began to open up his lead as more votes were counted from Sarpy and Saunders counties.

While more than 10,000 ballots remain to be counted in Douglas County, Vargas would have to carry them by an overwhelming margin to close the gap.

Speaking to supporters, Bacon said he was confident that his margin would hold or even increase.

Vargas told his supporters he remained optimistic because lots of votes haven't been tallied.

People are also reading…

"This race is still a race — it is still too close to call," Vargas said. "I'm not giving up. None of us are giving up."

The two men are running to represent the Omaha-area 2nd District, which is considered to be the state's most consistently competitive congressional district. Polls had shown Vargas and Bacon in a tight race.

Bacon is seeking his fourth term in Congress. Vargas is a state senator who has been elected to the Nebraska Legislature twice.

Both men held watch parties on election night, gathering with supporters as the results were released in batches throughout the night. The atmosphere at both parties remained upbeat.

At Bacon's party, classic rock blared through speakers in a west Omaha hotel ballroom. About 300 people cheered as Republican Mike Flood won the 1st Congressional District and Republican Jim Pillen was elected to be Nebraska's next governor. 

Bacon and Vargas spent Tuesday waving signs along busy streets in Omaha and stopping by their polling places to vote. It was the final day of campaigning after months of door knocking, walking in parades and making pitches to voters.

Bacon, a retired Air Force brigadier general, made the pitch to voters that he had delivered bipartisan results during his time in Congress while securing money for Nebraska, including funds to repair the runway at Offutt Air Force Base. His campaign also focused on how inflation has hurt Nebraska families.

While campaigning for the 2nd District seat, Vargas often told the story of his parents, immigrants from Peru, who he said sacrificed everything to give their three boys opportunities and a different life. Vargas said their example inspired him to get into politics and remain optimistic about what’s possible.

At the start of the election cycle, Bacon, 59, appeared to have the upper hand. He was the incumbent with a history of winning close races. Historically, the party that occupies the White House has suffered significant losses in nearly every president’s first midterm election for more than a century. With President Joe Biden's approval ratings struggling, this wasn't expected to be a good year for Democrats.

But the Supreme Court's decision in June to end its longstanding protection for abortion rights energized and motivated some voters. Some thought it could help Vargas, 38, flip the 2nd District seat.

The 2nd District has a long history of competitive contests and national observers predicted this year’s race would be close. Some ranked it as a “toss up” and others said it “leans Republican.”

More than $12.3 million had been spent on the race as of Sept. 30 by the candidates and outside groups. TV commercials about the race flooded the airwaves and mailboxes were stuffed with political fliers.

Those ads portrayed Vargas as too liberal for the district and Bacon as wanting to control women's healthcare choices.

Heading into Tuesday’s election, there were also questions about the role that last year's redistricting would play in the race. Saunders County was added to the 2nd District and parts of Sarpy County were removed. In addition to Saunders, the district now includes western Sarpy County and all of Douglas County, including Omaha.

Twice, the 2nd District’s single electoral vote has gone to Democratic presidential candidates: Barack Obama in 2008 and Biden in 2020.

Even with the redrawn map, Biden would have claimed the 2nd District’s Electoral College vote, according to a World-Herald analysis.

Unofficial results at press time on Tuesday night showed Bacon leading Vargas in Sarpy County and Saunders County. Vargas had a slight lead in Douglas County, although Bacon told supporters that he might be able to win the county when all votes are counted. 

This report includes material from the Associated Press. 

#13106_101022_Congressional district 2

Omaha World-Herald Election Guide 2022

Keep informed on all the major races in today's general election by checking out our Omaha World-Herald 2022 election guide. 

Election guide 2022: Nebraska governor
Politics

Election guide 2022: Nebraska governor

  • Updated
  • 0

Three people will appear on the ballot in a bid to be Nebraska's next governor. Find out where they stand on abortion, tax relief and more.

Election guide 2022: Nebraska's 3rd Congressional District
Politics

Election guide 2022: Nebraska's 3rd Congressional District

  • 0

The 3rd Congressional District is by far Nebraska's geographically largest, encompassing about three-fourths of the state. It's also a Republican stronghold.

Election guide 2022: Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District
Politics & Government

Election guide 2022: Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District

  • Updated
  • 0

Rep. Don Bacon and State Sen. Tony Vargas are squaring off to represent Omaha and the rest of Nebraska's 2nd District in Congress.

Election guide 2022: Nebraska's 1st Congressional District
Politics & Government

Election guide 2022: Nebraska's 1st Congressional District

  • Updated
  • 0

Voter's in Nebraska's 1st Congressional District will see a rematch of a race that was on the ballot just several months ago.

Election guide 2022: Omaha-area seats in the Nebraska Legislature
Politics

Election guide 2022: Omaha-area seats in the Nebraska Legislature

  • 0

Candidates for Omaha-area legislative districts share their views on property taxes, abortion, elections and more.

Election guide 2022: Douglas County sheriff
Politics & Government

Election guide 2022: Douglas County sheriff

  • 0

Two men with lengthy backgrounds in law enforcement are running to be the next Douglas County sheriff.

Election guide 2022: Douglas County attorney
Politics & Government

Election guide 2022: Douglas County attorney

  • Updated
  • 0

Dave Pantos is challenging longtime Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine.

Election guide 2022: Nebraska Attorney General
Politics

Election guide 2022: Nebraska Attorney General

  • 0

For the first time in eight years, Nebraska will have a new attorney general come 2023.

Election Guide 2022: Springfield Platteview school board
Politics & Government

Election Guide 2022: Springfield Platteview school board

  • 0

Five candidates are running for three seats on the Springfield Platteview Community Schools board.

Election guide 2022: Papillion La Vista school board
Politics & Government

Election guide 2022: Papillion La Vista school board

  • Updated
  • 0

Six candidates are running for three seats on the Papillion La Vista Community Schools board. 

Election guide 2022: Bellevue school board
Politics & Government

Election guide 2022: Bellevue school board

  • Updated
  • 0

Three incumbents running for Bellevue Public Schools board are Maureen McNamara, Nina Wolford and Phil Davidson. The three challengers in the race are Jim Moudry, Christine Clerc and Mary Moore Salem.

Election guide 2022: Elkhorn school board
Politics & Government

Election guide 2022: Elkhorn school board

  • 0

Three seats are up for election on the Elkhorn Public Schools board, and six candidates are running. 

Election guide 2022: Gretna school board
Politics & Government

Election guide 2022: Gretna school board

  • 0

Six candidates are competing for three seats on the Gretna Public Schools board.

Election guide 2022: Bennington school board
Politics & Government

Election guide 2022: Bennington school board

  • Ryan Hoffman
  • 0

There are six candidates running for three seats up for election on the Bennington Public Schools board.

Election guide 2022: Ralston school board
Politics & Government

Election guide 2022: Ralston school board

  • 0

Four candidates are running for three seats on the Ralston Public Schools board, with one of those qualifying as a write-in candidate.

Election guide 2022: Millard school board
Politics & Government

Election guide 2022: Millard school board

  • 0

Six candidates, including two incumbents, will vie for three at-large seats on the Millard School Board.

Election guide 2022: OPS school board
Politics & Government

Election guide 2022: OPS school board

  • 0

Three incumbents on the Omaha Public Schools board face contested races this fall. 

Election guide 2022: Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District
Politics & Government

Election guide 2022: Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District

  • 0

There are five seats on the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District board up for election this year, but only one of those races is contested.

Election guide 2022: Omaha Public Power District
Politics & Government

Election guide 2022: Omaha Public Power District

  • 0

Two seats on the Omaha Public Power District Board of Directors are up for election this year, and both have contested races.

Election guide 2022: Metropolitan Utilities District
Politics & Government

Election guide 2022: Metropolitan Utilities District

  • 0

Two spots on the Metropolitan Utilities District Board of Directors are up for grabs in November, and both races have two candidates vying for a seat on the seven-member board.

Election guide 2022: University of Nebraska Board of Regents
Politics

Election guide 2022: University of Nebraska Board of Regents

  • 0

Two seats on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents have contested races.

Election guide 2022: Nebraska State Board of Education District 8
Politics & Government

Election guide 2022: Nebraska State Board of Education District 8

  • 0

Among the mostly hotly contested races across Nebraska this fall are the seats on the Nebraska State Board of Education.

Election guide 2022: Nebraska state treasurer
Politics

Election guide 2022: Nebraska state treasurer

  • 0

Two candidates are running to serve as Nebraska state treasurer for the next four years.

Election guide 2022: Nebraska state auditor of public accounts
Politics

Election guide 2022: Nebraska state auditor of public accounts

  • 0

Three candidates are seeking to replace Auditor Charlie Janssen as Nebraska's top financial watchdog.

cordes@owh.com, ​402-444-1130, twitter.com/henrycordes

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Emily is an enterprise reporter for the World-Herald. Previously, Emily covered K-12 education, local government and the Nebraska Legislature. Follow her on Twitter @emily_nitcher. Phone: 402-444-1192.

Jessica covers city issues for The World-Herald, including public parks, transportation, Omaha City Council and the Mayor's Office. Follow her on Twitter @Jess_Wade_OWH. Phone: 402-444-1067

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Elon Musk reportedly considers putting all of Twitter behind a paywall

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert