Bacon holds slight edge in 2nd District race, but vote count continues

As votes continued to be counted Tuesday night, the 2nd Congressional District race between Republican incumbent Don Bacon and Democrat Tony Vargas remained too close to call.

At one point Tuesday night, just 20 votes separated Vargas and Bacon. But Bacon later began to open up a small lead as midnight approached.

Speaking to supporters, Bacon said he was confident that his margin would hold or even increase as more votes are tallied during the night and later in the week, when provisional ballots are added in.

Vargas told his supporters that lots of votes remained to be counted, including from eastern Omaha which is a Democratic stronghold, as well as up to 10,000 early ballots.

"This race is still a race — it is still too close to call," Vargas said. "I'm not giving up. None of us are giving up."

The two men are running to represent the Omaha-area 2nd District, which is considered to be the state's most consistently competitive congressional district. Polls had shown Vargas and Bacon in a tight race.

Bacon is seeking his fourth term in Congress. Vargas is a state senator who has been elected to the Nebraska Legislature twice.

Both men held watch parties on election night, gathering with supporters as the results were released in batches throughout the night. The atmosphere at both parties remained upbeat.

At Bacon's party, classic rock blared through speakers in a west Omaha hotel ballroom. About 300 people cheered as Republican Mike Flood won the 1st Congressional District and Republican Jim Pillen was elected to be Nebraska's next governor.

Bacon and Vargas spent Tuesday waving signs along busy streets in Omaha and stopping by their polling places to vote. It was the final day of campaigning after months of door knocking, walking in parades and making pitches to voters.

Bacon, a retired Air Force brigadier general, made the pitch to voters that he had delivered bipartisan results during his time in Congress while securing money for Nebraska, including funds to repair the runway at Offutt Air Force Base. His campaign also focused on how inflation has hurt Nebraska families.

While campaigning for the 2nd District seat, Vargas often told the story of his parents, immigrants from Peru, who he said sacrificed everything to give their three boys opportunities and a different life. Vargas said their example inspired him to get into politics and remain optimistic about what’s possible.

At the start of the election cycle, Bacon, 59, appeared to have the upper hand. He was the incumbent with a history of winning close races. Historically, the party that occupies the White House has suffered significant losses in nearly every president’s first midterm election for more than a century. With President Joe Biden's approval ratings struggling, this wasn't expected to be a good year for Democrats.

But the Supreme Court's decision in June to end its longstanding protection for abortion rights energized and motivated some voters. Some thought it could help Vargas, 38, flip the 2nd District seat.

The 2nd District has a long history of competitive contests and national observers predicted this year’s race would be close. Some ranked it as a “toss up” and others said it “leans Republican.”

More than $12.3 million had been spent on the race as of Sept. 30 by the candidates and outside groups. TV commercials about the race flooded the airwaves and mailboxes were stuffed with political fliers.

Those ads portrayed Vargas as too liberal for the district and Bacon as wanting to control women's healthcare choices.

Heading into Tuesday’s election, there were also questions about the role that last year's redistricting would play in the race. Saunders County was added to the 2nd District and parts of Sarpy County were removed. In addition to Saunders, the district now includes western Sarpy County and all of Douglas County, including Omaha.

Twice, the 2nd District’s single electoral vote has gone to Democratic presidential candidates: Barack Obama in 2008 and Biden in 2020.

Even with the redrawn map, Biden would have claimed the 2nd District’s Electoral College vote, according to a World-Herald analysis.

Unofficial results at press time on Tuesday night showed Bacon leading Vargas in Sarpy County and Saunders County. Vargas had a slight lead in Douglas County, although Bacon told supporters that he might be able to win the county when all votes are counted.