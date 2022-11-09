Bacon re-elected to 2nd District seat; he and Vargas thank supporters

Republican U.S. Rep. Don Bacon has earned a fourth term in the House of Representatives after defeating Democratic challenger State Sen. Tony Vargas in the 2nd District race.

Shortly after midnight, Bacon led Vargas by 6,500 votes, which appeared to be an insurmountable margin. The Associated Press called the race for Bacon early Wednesday morning and Vargas conceded around 1:30 a.m.

As his lead grew, Bacon thanked voters.

“I want to thank the voters, first,” Bacon said in an interview. “The citizens are the sovereigns and they make the choices, so I’m grateful.”

Bacon also thanked Vargas and said the state senator and his team worked hard.

“I know he worked hard,” Bacon said of Vargas. “Kudos. It takes guts to get in the ring.”

In his statement, Vargas thanked his supporters and vowed to continue fighting on behalf of parents, seniors and students in the Nebraska Legislature.

“I know the challenges facing Nebraskans right now because I’ve lived them — the difficulty to find affordable housing, to pay for groceries, gas, child care, and medical bills,” Vargas said. “And while this wasn’t the outcome we’d hoped for, our work is not going to stop tonight. I will continue to serve.”

At one point Tuesday night, just 20 votes separated Vargas and Bacon. But Bacon later began to open up his lead as more votes were counted from Sarpy and Saunders Counties.

The two men ran to represent the Omaha-area 2nd District, which is considered to be the state's most consistently competitive congressional district. Polls had shown Vargas and Bacon in a tight race.

Both men held watch parties on election night, gathering with supporters as the results were released in batches throughout the night. The atmosphere at both parties remained upbeat.

At Bacon's party, classic rock blared through speakers in a west Omaha hotel ballroom. About 300 people cheered as Republican Mike Flood won the 1st Congressional District and Republican Jim Pillen was elected to be Nebraska's next governor.

Bacon and Vargas spent Tuesday waving signs along busy streets in Omaha and stopping by their polling places to vote. It was the final day of campaigning after months of door knocking, walking in parades and making pitches to voters.

Bacon, a retired Air Force brigadier general, made the pitch to voters that he had delivered bipartisan results during his time in Congress while securing money for Nebraska, including funds to repair the runway at Offutt Air Force Base. His campaign also focused on how inflation has hurt Nebraska families.

While campaigning for the 2nd District seat, Vargas often told the story of his parents, immigrants from Peru, who he said sacrificed everything to give their three boys opportunities and a different life. Vargas said their example inspired him to get into politics and remain optimistic about what’s possible.

At the start of the election cycle, Bacon, 59, appeared to have the upper hand. He was the incumbent with a history of winning close races. Historically, the party that occupies the White House has suffered significant losses in nearly every president’s first midterm election for more than a century. With President Joe Biden's approval ratings struggling, this wasn't expected to be a good year for Democrats.

But the Supreme Court's decision in June to end its longstanding protection for abortion rights energized and motivated some voters. Some thought it could help Vargas, 38, flip the 2nd District seat.

The 2nd District has a long history of competitive contests, and national observers predicted this year’s race would be close. Some ranked it as a toss-up and others said it leans Republican.

More than $12.3 million had been spent on the race as of Sept. 30 by the candidates and outside groups. TV commercials about the race flooded the airwaves and mailboxes were stuffed with political fliers.

Those ads portrayed Vargas as too liberal for the district and Bacon as wanting to control women's health care choices.

Heading into Tuesday’s election, there were also questions about the role that last year's redistricting would play in the race. Saunders County was added to the 2nd District and parts of Sarpy County were removed. In addition to Saunders, the district now includes western Sarpy County and all of Douglas County, including Omaha.

Twice, the 2nd District’s single electoral vote has gone to Democratic presidential candidates: Barack Obama in 2008 and Biden in 2020.

Even with the redrawn map, Biden would have claimed the 2nd District’s Electoral College vote, according to a World-Herald analysis.