Bacon: 'Toxic' D.C. atmosphere since Jan. 6 threatens to undermine 'greatest country in the world'

A week after the riots, the House of Representatives voted 232-197 to impeach Trump. Nebraska’s three representatives in the House all voted against the single article of impeachment, while issuing statements deploring the violence on Jan. 6.

At the subsequent trial in the Senate, Sasse was one of seven Republicans who joined all 50 Democrats in voting to convict Trump — short of the 67 votes required for conviction. Fischer voted no.

The riot and Trump's subsequent impeachment sharpened divisions between the parties in Congress that have been widening for years. Members now look at each other with anger and distrust.

Bacon said the atmosphere has grown so corrosive since the Jan. 6 riots that it’s undermining Congress' ability to deal with challenges — especially foreign ones — that require unity.

“We have gridlock in this country,” Bacon said. “Meanwhile, China is surpassing us. The environment in Washington is totally toxic.”

He said both parties must stop challenging the legitimacy of election victories by the other party, citing claims by some Democrats that Trump owed his narrow 2016 victory to collusion between his campaign and the Russian government.