Bacon, Vargas agree to two debates in 2nd District showdown

Rep. Don Bacon and State Sen. Tony Vargas have agreed to two debates in October as the two compete to represent Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District.
Bacon, the Republican incumbent, and Vargas, a Democrat, will first meet on Oct. 13 at a debate put on by WOWT and the League of Women Voters. The second debate, sponsored by KETV, will be on Oct. 16.
The general election is on Nov. 8.
Bacon is seeking his fourth term in Congress. Vargas has served on the Omaha Public Schools board and has twice been elected to the Nebraska Legislature.
The 2nd District includes all of Douglas County, including Omaha, Saunders County and western Sarpy County.
"Voters have a clear choice in this election and I look forward to pointing out the stark differences between me and my opponent in the upcoming debates," Vargas said in a statement.
Bacon thanked the hosts for sponsoring the debates in a press release and said he looked forward to highlighting his accomplishments "and why I will fight for Nebraskans to keep more of their hard-earned money."
“These debates are essential to showing the voters why I will best represent them in Congress as we look at how to fix inflation and the economy as it is out of control right now and Americans are hurting,” Bacon said.
The candidates also used their statements to take aim at each other's records.
Bacon said Vargas would be a "rubber stamp" for "the reckless spending habits" of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and President Joe Biden.
Vargas noted Bacon's vote against provisions capping insulin costs for seniors and allowing the Medicare program to negotiate lower prescription drug prices. Both were provisions in the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act, which Bacon voted against.
On social media, Bacon said he is hoping to get at least one more debate scheduled. The congressman's eagerness to participate in debates
stands in contrast to the Republican candidate in the governor's race.
Republican Jim Pillen's representatives have said he will reject all invitations to appear in a general election debate. Pillen also refused to participate in any primary election debates, opting instead for a handful of candidate forums and numerous solo appearances.
Since at least the 1970s, every candidate elected governor in Nebraska has participated in at least one debate along the way. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Carol Blood has criticized her opponent's refusal to participate.
