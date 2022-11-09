Bacon wins another close election in Nebraska's most competitive congressional district

For the fourth time, Republican U.S. Rep. Don Bacon has won a close election to keep his seat in the House of Representatives.

The race was too close to call on Tuesday night but the Associated Press called the 2nd Congressional District race for Bacon early Wednesday morning and Democratic challenger State Sen. Tony Vargas conceded around 1:30 a.m.

As his lead grew around 12:30 a.m., Bacon thanked voters.

“I want to thank the voters, first,” Bacon said in an interview. “The citizens are the sovereigns and they make the choices, so I’m grateful.”

Bacon also thanked Vargas and said the state senator and his team worked hard.

“I know he worked hard,” Bacon said of Vargas. “Kudos. It takes guts to get in the ring.”

In his statement, Vargas thanked his supporters and vowed to continue fighting on behalf of parents, seniors and students in the Nebraska Legislature.

“I know the challenges facing Nebraskans right now because I’ve lived them — the difficulty to find affordable housing, to pay for groceries, gas, child care, and medical bills,” the Omaha lawmaker said. “And while this wasn’t the outcome we’d hoped for, our work is not going to stop tonight. I will continue to serve.”

Bacon said election night mostly unfolded how he and his team expected — early results showed Vargas beating Bacon but most of those returns were from early-voting ballots cast in Douglas County, which were expected to skew Democratic.

As more results came in from Sarpy and Saunders Counties, Bacon began to catch and then surpass Vargas.

Throughout the night, Bacon said he hoped this could be the year he won Douglas County, but unofficial results on Wednesday still showed him trailing Vargas 50.43% to 49.57%.

Jane Kleeb, chair of the Nebraska Democratic Party, said Wednesday there's going to be a lot of second guessing and theories about why Vargas lost, but without having a chance to dig into the results, she couldn't speak to what the numbers might show.

Kleeb said there are a couple of things Democrats need to do to win the 2nd District. She said while the support from the Democratic national party committees were better than in past elections, their investments came late in the last four months of the campaign.

To win, Kleeb said Democrats need to be doing year-round organizing, including building support in rural Nebraska instead of just focusing on Douglas County as national Democrats have suggested. Kleeb said she hopes three recent elections will be enough to prove the importance of rural Nebraska voters.

The 2nd District and the 1st District are winnable for Democrats but they have to keep organizing, registering voters and having strong candidates like Vargas and Patty Pansing Brooks, who ran in the 1st District, Kleeb said.

The 2nd District is considered to be the state's most consistently competitive congressional district, but there were lingering questions about how last year's redistricting could shake up the race.

There’s no doubt the way Republican state lawmakers reconfigured the Omaha area district in 2021 — including adding rural Saunders County — made the traditional electoral battleground more friendly for the GOP.

But the changes in no way made the difference in Bacon’s reelection victory over Vargas. At most, the redistricting changes contributed to a fraction of Bacon's winning margin.

The fact is that the Sarpy County precincts that were removed from the district to make way for Saunders had always proven pretty friendly ground for Bacon and Republicans, too.

In the end, it’s impossible to know exactly how the vote would have gone if the race had been contested under the old electoral map. There’s no way to know how voters would have sized up the candidates. And the map had to change to reflect population changes as a result of the 2020 Census.

The Republican-majority lawmakers who controlled redistricting added Saunders to the district as well as some precincts in western Sarpy County, while at the same time taking out other Sarpy precincts somewhat more friendly to Democrats.

In the end, Saunders County contributed to Bacon’s margin, with 76% of voters there favoring the Republican to 24% for Vargas. The new Sarpy County precincts added to the district also gave Bacon strong support, with nearly 69% of those voters backing him.

Both those levels of support were higher than the nearly 63% support Bacon received in 2020 in the Sarpy County precincts that were removed from the district — but only marginally so.

If, for example, the voters in the Saunders and the new Sarpy precincts had given Bacon 63% support rather than the higher percentages they did, Bacon would have received just under 2,000 fewer votes than he did. That’s about less then one-fourth the 9,000-vote margin Bacon held over Vargas as of Wednesday.

Speaking Wednesday morning, Bacon said he would take the result from Saunders County and build on it.

"I've been there 80 times plus," Bacon said. "We're going to build on it down there."

Bacon said a Saunders County Republican Party has been started and there are plans to organize in high schools as well.

Randall Adkins, a political science professor at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, said his quick comparison between Tuesday's results and past elections told him redistricting didn't appear to make a difference in the 2nd District.

If the election had been held in a presidential year prompting a surge of voters to head to the polls then the result could have been different, Adkins noted.

Given that is was a midterm election and with President Joe Biden's approval ratings struggling, Republicans were expected to perform well.

"My basic assessment is that the power of incumbency is still very powerful," Adkins said of Bacon's win. "It's clearly difficult to beat an incumbent, even in a district that is relatively evenly divided between Democrats and Republicans."

Adkins said that's especially true if the incumbent hasn't done anything scandalous leading up to the election, which Bacon didn't.

"He took his campaign very seriously," Adkins said. "He took his opponent very seriously. Vargas is a good quality candidate and Bacon went out and ran a tough campaign. He did what he was supposed to do."

Looking at Vargas' performance, Adkins said the state senator did as well as expected given this particular election cycle against an incumbent.

“If Vargas wants to run again, he’s probably earned the opportunity to do that,” Adkins said.

Adkins said sometimes candidates run the first time and put in place the organization they need to win a second time. While that didn't happen for Kara Eastman, who ran against Bacon twice and lost, Adkins said it has happened in other parts of the country.

Adkins said Bacon ran a good campaign but he's going to have to keep running good campaigns every two years to stay in Congress.

"He's going to have to fight to keep his seat," Adkins said.

Richard Witmer, a Creighton University political science professor, said there are still some unanswered questions about the 2nd District race. Witmer said he wants to know how much money was spent on the race and where it came from because in the final weeks and days the airwaves were flooded with ads.

"There was a lot of money being spent on this race," Witmer said.

Witmer said it also appears turnout and overall vote totals were lower than expected.

And while Nebraskans know Bacon will be heading back to D.C., it's not yet clear if he's going to a House of Representatives that's narrowly held by the Democrats or the Republicans.