Bacon would work with Dems to elect moderate House speaker if GOP's McCarthy falls short

2022 Election results for Omaha area races
As House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy struggles in his bid to become the next House speaker, Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., said that he would be willing to reach across the aisle to elect a speaker if necessary.
Bacon plans to support McCarthy, but he said on Monday that he would work with Democrats to find a new candidate if McCarthy doesn't get enough votes, in order to keep Congress from becoming gridlocked and ineffective.
"If we have total gridlock, I'm going to work with like-minded people across the aisle to find someone agreeable for speaker," Bacon said. "We have to govern. We can't afford to let our country be stuck in neutral."
McCarthy faces a closed-door election on Tuesday, when Republican caucus members will vote to choose their nominee for speaker of the House. Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs announced Monday night that he would challenge McCarthy for the nomination.
McCarthy is expected to have enough votes to secure the GOP nomination, but some question whether he could get the required 218 votes from the full House in the January election. While the final outcome of last week's election has yet to be settled, Republicans are expected to hold a slim majority in the House — just more than 218 seats — and some GOP lawmakers have said they would not support McCarthy. That could leave McCarthy with too few votes, since Democrats are unlikely to vote for him.
Bacon said that he will support McCarthy, and he believes that McCarthy or another Republican eventually will secure the votes needed to be elected as speaker.
But if Republicans can't coalesce around a single GOP candidate, Bacon said he would be willing to work with Democrats to elect a moderate Republican or an "agreeable" candidate to avoid chaos in the House.
The lack of support from his own party isn't a new phenomenon for McCarthy. In 2015, he withdrew from the race to become the Republican nominee for speaker after more than 30 Republicans said they would not vote for him. Rep. Paul Ryan ran for the post and won after McCarthy's withdrawal.
Photos: Nebraska goes to the polls in 2022 general election
Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE02) and Angie Bacon, his wife, are congratulated by supporters during an election night results party in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Supporters take photos as Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE02) speaks during an election night results party in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Shaun Webb, of Omaha, drops off a ballot on Election Day at a ballot drop box near 42nd and Farnam Streets in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Don Kleine, the Douglas County Attorney, speaks during an election night results party for Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE02) in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Homer Wesson, right, votes at the Malcolm X Memorial Foundation at 3448 Evans Street on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
A sign directs voters to their polling station inside W. Clarke Swanson branch library located at 9101 West Dodge Road on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Annie Woodruff Jameson of Omaha drops off ballots on Election Day at a drop box near 42nd and Farnam Streets.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Carol Blood, the Democratic Nebraska gubernatorial candidate, speaks to her supporters during an election night results party in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Carol Blood, the Democratic Nebraska gubernatorial candidate, speaks with a reporter during an election night results party in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Travon Partee, 11, of Omaha, and other supporters hold signs behind Carol Blood, the Democratic Nebraska gubernatorial candidate, during an election night results party in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE02) speaks to supporters during an election night results party in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE02) speaks to supporters during an election night results party in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Supporters celebrate results showing Republicans taking the lead in several races during an election night results party for Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE02) in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Supporters watch the first round of results come in during an election night party for Carol Blood, the Democratic Nebraska gubernatorial candidate, in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Kathy and Chris Faucher, of Bennington, look at elections results on a phone during an election night results party for Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE02) in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Don Kleine, the Douglas County Attorney, speaks during an election night results party for Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE02) in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Don Kleine, left, the Douglas County Attorney, is introduced by Chris Routhe, the chairman of the Douglas County Republican Party, during an election night results party for Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE02) in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Sue Berg attaches her "Election Official" badge while helping to get the polling place ready at W. Clarke Swanson branch library located at 9101 West Dodge Road on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Sue Berg places a sign saying that voters will not need ID while helping to get the polling place ready at W. Clarke Swanson branch library located at 9101 West Dodge Road on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Max Roehr, of Omaha, drops off a ballot on Election Day at a ballot drop box near 42nd and Farnam Streets in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Rep. Don Bacon holds signs on the southeast corner of 90th and Dodge on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Rep. Don Bacon crosses south on Dodge Street at 90th while waiving campaign signs on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Homer Wesson votes at the Malcolm X Memorial Foundation at 3448 Evans Street on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen talks to volunteers inside Rep. Don Bacon's campaign headquarters on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Lauren and Tony Vargas eat breakfast in south Omaha on Tuesday. Tony is running for Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen talks to volunteers inside Rep. Don Bacon's campaign headquarters on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Carol Blood, the Democratic Nebraska gubernatorial candidate, speaks with supporters during the election night results party in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Carol Blood, the Democratic Nebraska gubernatorial candidate, speaks with supporters during the election night results party in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Carol Blood, the Democratic Nebraska gubernatorial candidate, speaks with a reporter during an election night results party in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Al Davis, the running mate of Carol Blood, the Democratic Nebraska gubernatorial candidate, attends an election night results party in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Supporters attend an election night results party for Carol Blood, the Democratic Nebraska gubernatorial candidate, in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Supporters attend an election night results party for Carol Blood, the Democratic Nebraska gubernatorial candidate, in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Supporters watch the first round of results come in during an election night party for Carol Blood, the Democratic Nebraska gubernatorial candidate, in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Jane Kleeb, the Chair of the Nebraska Democratic Party, speaks during an election night results party for Carol Blood, the Democratic Nebraska gubernatorial candidate, in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Supporters attend an election night results party for Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE02) in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Chris Routhe, the chairman of the Douglas County Republican Party, speaks during an election night results party for Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE02) in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas and his mother, Lidia Vargas, hold signs near 24th & L St. in Omaha on election night.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas hugs his mother, Lidia Vargas, near 24th & L St. in Omaha on election night.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas waves at traffic near 24th & L St. in Omaha on election night.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas waves at traffic near 24th & L St. in Omaha on election night.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas waves at traffic near 24th & L St. in Omaha on election night.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas speaks to supporters during his election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas speaks to supporters during his election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas speaks to supporters during his election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas speaks to supporters during his election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas speaks to supporters during his election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas speaks to supporters during his election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas speaks to reporters during his election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas speaks to supporters during his election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas speaks to supporters during his election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas speaks to supporters during his election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas speaks to supporters during his election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Geoff Sproat reacts as election results come in during the Tony Vargas election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Tony Vargas supporters react as election results come in during an election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ann Tretter (left) and Susan Wagoner watch election results come in during the Tony Vargas election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ann Tretter (from left), Susan Wagoner, and Martha Lemar react as election results come in during the Tony Vargas election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ann Tretter (from left), Susan Wagoner, and Martha Lemar react as Tony Vargas falls behind his opponent, U.S. Congressman Don Bacon, during an election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ann Tretter (from left), Susan Wagoner, and Martha Lemar react as Tony Vargas falls behind his opponent, U.S. Congressman Don Bacon, during an election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ann Tretter (left) and Martha Lemar look at election results as they come in during the Tony Vargas election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jessica Rangel (from left) Alejandra Jimenez, and Amanda Ponce prepare for Tony Vargas to speak during an election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Supporters cheer as Tony Vargas walks onstage to speak during an election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Tony Vargas (right) greets Amanda Ponce (center) and Alejandra Jimenez (left) during an election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Tony Vargas greets Van Baratta during an election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas speaks to reporters during his election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Teddy Adams plays with a balloon during the Tony Vargas election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ginny Curley (left) and Mark Curley watch as election results come in during the Tony Vargas election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.