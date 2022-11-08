 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Balance of power in Nebraska Legislature tips in favor of Republicans

LINCOLN — As the vote counting continued Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, the balance of power in the Nebraska Legislature tipped further in favor of the Republican Party, with conservative lawmakers appearing to secure a filibuster-proof majority.

The latest results Wednesday morning appeared to support looming legislative efforts to restrict abortion access, allow permitless concealed carry and promote private school scholarships with tax dollars — three priorities that previously fell short in the face of filibusters. 

Meanwhile, all incumbent senators won their races, including two senators who had been appointed by Gov. Pete Ricketts this year and were making their electoral debuts. And two former senators reclaimed their old seats in the Legislature. 

The election also saw a number of women elected. Nine women appear to have won their races, which will bring the total number of women in the Legislature to 18.

The Nebraska Legislature is nonpartisan, meaning that candidates appear on the ballot without a party designation and lawmakers serve without regard to party membership. In addition, political parties are not part of the legislative structure.

However, some votes tend to split along party lines, particularly when bills involve issues with clear partisan differences. Of the 49 current senators, 32 are registered Republicans and 17 are Democrats. It takes 33 votes to end a filibuster.

The 25 seats that were up for election this year include 18 held by Republicans and seven by Democrats. Sixteen of the total were not expected to change, including three uncontested seats and seven in which both candidates were of the same party.

The remaining nine races featured a Republican facing a Democrat or, in one case, a nonpartisan candidate. Eight were in the Omaha area:

District 4. Brad von Gillern, a Republican and construction executive, appeared to be on track to beat Cindy Maxwell-Ostdiek, a nonpartisan and business owner. If his margin holds, von Gillern will replace State Sen. Robert Hilkemann, a Republican who is term-limited.

District 6. Incumbent Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh, an outspoken Democrat, prevailed against her opponent, Christian Mirch, a former Douglas County Republican Party chairman. She won, although Republican leaders saw her as vulnerable and targeted her for defeat. 

District 10. Incumbent Sen. Wendy DeBoer, a Democrat and educator, defeated former Omaha Public Schools board member Lou Ann Goding, a Republican. DeBoer prevailed despite being named as a target by the state GOP. 

District 12. Former Sen. Merv Riepe, a Republican, reclaimed his legislative seat by beating Robin Richards, a Democrat. Riepe served one term in the Legislature but was defeated for reelection by his predecessor, Sen. Steve Lathrop. Four years later, Lathrop, a Democrat, opted against seeking reelection. 

District 18. Christy Armendariz, a Republican and strategic sourcing specialist, defeated Michael Young, a Democrat and business owner. Young had won the primary in a tight three-way race. Incumbent Sen. Brett Lindstrom, a Republican, is term-limited. 

District 20. Stu Dornan, a Republican attorney, surpassed John Fredrickson, a mental health professional and Democrat who had maintained a lead through much of the evening Tuesday. Dornan held a lead just under a percentage point Wednesday morning. The winner will claim the seat held by Sen. John McCollister, a term-limited Republican who was unafraid to break with his party on high-profile issues, including abortion. 

District 31. Sen. Kathleen Kauth, a Republican appointed by the governor in June, defeated Tim Royers, a Democrat and teacher. The seat became open with the death of Sen. Rich Pahls, a Republican. The two had to petition their way onto the general election ballot because the vacancy occurred after the deadline to file for the primary. 

District 38. Rick Holdcroft of Bellevue, a Republican, won against Angie Lauritsen of Gretna, a Democrat. The district was located in central Nebraska before redistricting. It is represented by Sen. Matt Williams of Gothenburg, a Republican who is term-limited.

Three other metro-area races were won by incumbents, Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha in District 8, Sen. John Arch of La Vista in District 14 and Sen. Ben Hansen of Blair in District 16.

In Lincoln races: 

District 26. George Dungan, a Democrat and a Lancaster County public defender, reversed the primary results to take a lead against Russ Barger, a Republican attorney. The incumbent is Sen. Matt Hansen, a Democrat who is term-limited. 

Jane Raybould, a Democrat, defeated Roy Christensen, a Republican, in District 28, while former Sen. Danielle Conrad reclaimed her legislative seat by beating James Michael Bowers, a fellow Democrat, in District 46. 

