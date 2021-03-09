Ballot request cards to be mailed to voters this week for Omaha, Lincoln city elections

All registered voters in Omaha and Lincoln now will wind up with ballot request cards for the April 6 city elections.
ACLU Nebraska is sending the cards this week to help voters request ballots by mail after election commissioners in Douglas and Lancaster Counties decided against sending cards to all voters this year — something the counties had done for last year's elections.
ACLU Nebraska Executive Director Danielle Conrad, a former state senator, said in a statement that her organization wanted to keep local voters engaged and turnout high.
“We’re treating this election like every vote counts, because democracy always works best when more voters make their voices heard,” she said.
Douglas County Election Commissioner Brian Kruse and Lancaster County Election Commissioner Dave Shively have both argued that voters know how to request ballots by mail.
Douglas County did send cards this year to about 145,000 Omaha voters who had signed up for the county’s permanent ballot request list.
The ACLU request cards will go to the remaining 166,000 registered voters in Omaha and to voters in Lincoln, along with information about voting from Civic Nebraska. The civil rights organization footed the nearly $80,000 cost of printing and mailing the cards.
Some people may see more than one ballot request card because political parties, candidates and organizations target specific voters.
Early ballots start getting mailed to voters March 22.
Nebraska Democratic Party Chair Jane Kleeb, who criticized the county decisions not to send ballot request cards for city elections, applauded the ACLU Nebraska effort.
“It takes a village to protect voting rights and open up our electoral process to all Nebraska citizens,” she said. “The party welcomes ACLU’s engagement, and it’s a shame the Republican Party is scared of voters or it would have done the same.”
Nebraska Republican Party Executive Director Ryan Hamilton said the ACLU and other outside groups are "free to engage in electioneering as they please, subject to their tax status." He said Democrats like Kleeb want taxpayers to fund the cards and help their turnout.
"It is the job of third party political organizations, not the election commissioners, to drive election turnout," he said. "This is how the process is supposed to work: commissioners organizing and holding elections and candidates, parties and other organizations working to drive turnout for their side."