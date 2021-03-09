Ballot request cards to be mailed to voters this week for Omaha, Lincoln city elections

Some people may see more than one ballot request card because political parties, candidates and organizations target specific voters.

Early ballots start getting mailed to voters March 22.

Nebraska Democratic Party Chair Jane Kleeb, who criticized the county decisions not to send ballot request cards for city elections, applauded the ACLU Nebraska effort.

“It takes a village to protect voting rights and open up our electoral process to all Nebraska citizens,” she said. “The party welcomes ACLU’s engagement, and it’s a shame the Republican Party is scared of voters or it would have done the same.”

Nebraska Republican Party Executive Director Ryan Hamilton said the ACLU and other outside groups are "free to engage in electioneering as they please, subject to their tax status." He said Democrats like Kleeb want taxpayers to fund the cards and help their turnout.

"It is the job of third party political organizations, not the election commissioners, to drive election turnout," he said. "This is how the process is supposed to work: commissioners organizing and holding elections and candidates, parties and other organizations working to drive turnout for their side."