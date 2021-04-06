Begley, Watkins advance to general election in Omaha City Council District 3

A Democrat and a progressive independent will vie for the open District 3 seat on the Omaha City Council.

Danny Begley, the lone registered Democrat in the four-person primary race, finished first in Tuesday’s primary.

Cammy Watkins, a nonpartisan who serves as deputy director of the nonprofit Inclusive Communities, finished second and will advance to the May 11 city general election.

Begley earned more than 40% of the vote in unofficial returns, and Watkins received about one-third of the vote.

Begley said he was excited by the results after months of hard work going door to door to talk with voters. He thanked voters for their support and said he would work to earn the support of people who didn’t vote for him.

“It’s pretty humbling to finish on top in this race,” he said.

Watkins said she was excited by how the numbers were turning out and the way “people showed up for us.”

“I think it’s really telling of what Omaha is ready for right now,” said Watkins, who ran a campaign promoting progressive policies over politics. Watkins prioritizes issues including affordable housing, racial equity, transportation access, environmental sustainability and climate change.