Bellevue District 45 legislative race offers voters clear differences

LINCOLN — A state legislative race in Bellevue is offering a choice between a candidate who says she’ll be a “nonpartisan leader” and one who proclaims that she’s “the Republican” in the District 45 race.
Susan Hester, a 70-year-old retired schoolteacher, and Rita Sanders, a 62-year-old former mayor of Bellevue, had one of the tightest primary races in the state, with Hester winning by 60 votes.
Hester, a registered Democrat, said she is seeking a “nonpartisan position” in the officially nonpartisan State Legislature. She said she’s not a “career politician,” but someone who will listen to her constituents and fight for them.
“I’m more of a community person who wants to get in there and do the work to represent the community,” Hester said. “I plan to go there and work on solutions.”
Sanders, meanwhile, said she’ll use her experience as mayor in bringing people together at the State Capitol.
“I listened to people and worked hard. I can connect,” Sanders said. “My talent is putting people together.”
Get caught up on The World-Herald's recent election and political stories as you fill out your mail-in ballot at home or plan your trip to the polls on Nov. 3.
Hester, who ran the high-ability learners program for the Bellevue Public Schools, had worked on the campaigns of State Sen. Sue Crawford, who is barred from seeking reelection because of term limits. She said Crawford urged her to run.
“The family said go for it,” Hester said. “I’ve always been busy. I like being busy.”
Her community involvement includes vice president of the Bellevue Public Schools Foundation and board member of the Eastern Nebraska Community Action Partnership. She was also statewide coordinator of the Science Olympiad, and is a member of a handful of civic organizations in Bellevue.
Hester attributed her primary victory over a two-time mayor to her strong support of public schools. That includes opposition to charter schools and opposing a strict spending lid that was proposed as part of a property tax relief plan that failed to pass during the 2020 session.
“Schools are very important here, and people responded to that,” Hester said.
Sanders said she was urged to run by friends and by Republican Party leaders, including U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, for whom she works as a part-time aide.
Her endorsements feature a long line of GOP leaders, including Gov. Pete Ricketts, U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer, U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith and a handful of current state legislators.
“I don’t shy away that I’m a conservative and I am a Republican,” Sanders said.
She said she decided against seeking a third term as mayor in 2018 to devote more time to her family and her family’s business, which includes a retirement facility in Bellevue. By contrast, Sanders said, the Legislature does not meet year-round.
As mayor, Sanders cited her work to get better flood protection for Offutt Air Force Base as a top achievement. She also said her experience as a business owner is an asset, because she knows the “blood, sweat and tears, and taxes” that are required.
On the issues, Hester named affordable health care and adequate funding of public schools as the top two issues in her race, while Sanders named addressing high property taxes.
More needs to be done to reduce property taxes, Sanders said. But she said she wanted to talk to other senators who’ve spent more time on the issues before outlining specific steps that need to be taken.
Sanders also said she’d “take a look” at allowing school vouchers, which allow families to use all or part of their tax payments to finance education at a private school. Hester is an opponent.
Hester, whose main financial supporters are the Nebraska State Education Association and state labor unions, said she’d take a look at rescinding some sales tax exemptions to lower property taxes. The state’s overall tax system, she said, is “out of whack” and relies too heavily on local property taxes to fund schools.
She added that passage of a constitutional amendment to allow casino gambling would provide new revenue to K-12 education, though she personally did not state a position on the issue. It’s up to the voters to decide, Hester said.
Sanders opposes casino gambling, and does not support legalization of cannabis for use as medicine. It hasn’t been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, she said. That is a stance also taken by Ricketts.
Hester, meanwhile, supports allowing medicinal marijuana, saying Nebraska can learn from the 34 states that have legalized it. She also said she opposes the governor’s decision to not accept continued emergency supplemental food aid for low-income Nebraskans. Nebraska was the only state to not approve the additional food stamp benefits, allowed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The two candidates also differ sharply on campaign tactics.
Hester said she is leaving campaign literature on doorsteps without knocking. “I just don’t think an election should be a chance to make someone sick,” she said.
Sanders, meanwhile, said she is campaigning door to door, though keeping a safe distance when talking to voters.
“I think the people of Bellevue like to see the candidate,” she said. “Walking is my weapon.”
Susan Hester
Age: 70
Party: Democrat
Occupation: Retired Bellevue teacher, Nebraska Director of Science Olympiad
Home: Bellevue
Public offices held: None
Education: Bachelor’s degree, Ohio State University; master’s degree, University of Nebraska at Kearney
Family: Married, six children
Faith: Christian
Website: votesusanhester.com
What is your top priority? “I will be a nonpartisan leader who works for all the citizens and represents the values we share. By working together, we can strengthen our schools to provide the best education for our children. We can ensure every Nebraskan has access to affordable health care, lower prescription drug costs, and access to mental health services, especially for our veterans and first responders. We need to work with businesses to create good-paying jobs and fight for a fair tax system for working families. I will work to find common ground to tackle our problems today while planning for the future of Nebraska.”
Rita Sanders
Age: 62
Party: Republican
Occupation: Co-owner of commercial real estate development firm
Home: Bellevue
Public offices held: Mayor, City of Bellevue, two terms
Education: Bryman College, San Jose, California, dental assisting; bachelor’s degree, Bellevue University
Family: Married, two sons
Faith: Catholic
Website: ritasandersfornebraska.com
What is your top priority? “My focus in the State Legislature will be making Nebraska a more welcoming place to work, live and raise a family. I feel economic growth is a key to reducing the tax burden and improving the quality of life in our state. We must be competitive with neighboring states to keep our young people and retirees here and to attract new industries. Making Nebraska attractive includes workforce training both high-tech and low-tech, maintaining a strong public and private school system, enhancing recreational infrastructure and providing excellent public safety through highly trained police and fire departments keeping crime and casualty insurance rates low.”
Our best staff images of September 2020
Pence arrives
Football Sunset
Jump
Meal Time
Campaign
Spider Web
Union Omaha New England
Monarch
Library
Millard South Bellevue West
Twirl
Balance
Grand Jury
Grand jury reaction
Focus
Sept. 11
Sept 11 Taps
Elkhorn-Waverly high school football
Flu Shots
September Images 1
September Images 2
September Images 3
September Images 4
September Images 5
September Images 6
September Images 7
September Images 8
September Images 9
September Images 10
September Images 11
September Images 12
September Images 13
September Images 14
September Images 15
September Images 16
September Images 17
paul.hammel@owh.com, 402-473-9584
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.