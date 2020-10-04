Bellevue District 45 legislative race offers voters clear differences

As mayor, Sanders cited her work to get better flood protection for Offutt Air Force Base as a top achievement. She also said her experience as a business owner is an asset, because she knows the “blood, sweat and tears, and taxes” that are required.

On the issues, Hester named affordable health care and adequate funding of public schools as the top two issues in her race, while Sanders named addressing high property taxes.

More needs to be done to reduce property taxes, Sanders said. But she said she wanted to talk to other senators who’ve spent more time on the issues before outlining specific steps that need to be taken.

Sanders also said she’d “take a look” at allowing school vouchers, which allow families to use all or part of their tax payments to finance education at a private school. Hester is an opponent.

Hester, whose main financial supporters are the Nebraska State Education Association and state labor unions, said she’d take a look at rescinding some sales tax exemptions to lower property taxes. The state’s overall tax system, she said, is “out of whack” and relies too heavily on local property taxes to fund schools.