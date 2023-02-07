An order of 15 vehicles for the Bellevue Police Department prompted a brief debate over issues of transparency and highlighted supply chain issues faced by the city Tuesday.

Though the $720,909 vehicle order was finalized with Anderson Ford Auto Group last fall, city officials didn't expect the vehicles to be ready for delivery until 2024 at the earliest, meaning the purchase amount was left off the city's 2023-24 budget with a plan to punt the cost to the next fiscal year.

Early delivery of the vehicles moved the purchase up and brought the order before the Bellevue City Council for approval Tuesday.

At the time of the order last year, the department had to move quickly because there was only a 10-day window to order vehicles from Ford, which had previously canceled more than 2,000 vehicle purchases nationwide due to supply chain issues, Police Chief Ken Clary told council members.

"We actually needed 18 vehicles and when we budgeted this a couple years ago, $700,000 would have covered 18, but today it covers 15 due to price increases," Clary said.

Councilman Thomas Burns questioned the transparency of the order and what discussions were had among council members, city administrators and the Bellevue Police Department.

"The process really bothers me," Burns said, noting that he felt the decision had already been made.

Clary contended that discussions had already been had with the council's finance committee.

"We had this worked out. We knew this was a possibility. This was not new information," Clary said.

In a statement to The World-Herald, interim City Attorney Annie Mathews reiterated that the vehicles were originally ordered with the understanding that they would not be built and available to the city for purchase for more than a year.

"The understanding was that given the delayed delivery date, the city would not be finalizing and committing to the purchase and expending any funds until sometime in 2024," Mathews said. "However, the city recently was informed that the vehicles would be ready much sooner than expected."

In anticipation of having to finalize the purchase and forward payment for the vehicles, the order was put on the City Council agenda for approval, as is required for any purchase commitment, Mathews said.

Emails obtained through a records request show that details of the order with Anderson Ford Auto Group were finalized in September.

In an email sent Jan. 13 from Finance Director Rich Severson to City Administrator Jim Ristow and Clary, Severson wrote that the vehicles may be delivered much sooner than expected.

"We will look to other projects and areas to cover the expenditures so we don't have to amend the budget, but if we have to it's not that big of a deal," Severson wrote.

Clary told council members Tuesday that there should be enough money in the Police Department's budget to cover the cost without having to shift funds from other departments.

As council members neared a vote Tuesday, Mayor Rusty Hike questioned Burns on how he had heard about the early vehicle delivery.

"So (Burns) knows before I do and the administrator. How does that happen, Thomas?" Hike asked Burns.

Burns replied that he "does not have to answer that."

Ultimately the purchase order was approved four to one, with Burns voting against.

The city's purchase order describes the vehicles as a Ford civilian explorer, priced at $39,387; two Ford civilian F-150s, $82,968; a Ford expedition max, $67,779; four Ford F-150 SSVs, $178,316; a Ford transit 250 van, $63,505; and six Ford utility hybrids, $288,954.

Ten of the vehicles are planned to replace the department's aged fleet. Five unmarked vehicles are slotted to be used by staff for training and "large scale emergency operations."

The city will auction off or repurpose the replaced vehicles, helping to offset the costs, according to the agenda item.

Tuesday's discussion came weeks after the resignation of Bellevue City Attorney Bree Robbins and months after a change in the job classifications for Bellevue police command staff that was made without City Council approval.

In an October meeting, Robbins advised Ristow and Clary against a suggested change that would have allowed Bellevue police command staff to log 360 hours of administrative time — a form of overtime — instead of the 80-hour maximum under the current labor agreement.

Ultimately, the proposed amendment, which could have cost the city $90,000, was scrapped. Instead, Ristow moved to change the job classifications of command staff, which allowed them opportunities to get overtime.

The classification changes came after recent promotions within the Police Department. One of the promoted captains is also the commander of the department’s SWAT team, so he’s now filling the roles of both SWAT team commander and police captain, Ristow said in a statement to The World-Herald.

The change never went before the City Council for approval, and the city attorney wasn’t asked to review the memo that allowed for the job classification changes.

Robbins resigned from her position late last year. In an email to City Council members she wrote that she had been "iced out" of routine meetings and tasks since her October meeting with city officials.

