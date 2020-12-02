Bellevue votes on measure 'urging' people to mask up; Papillion to hold public hearing

Bellevue will be one of few large cities in Nebraska that won’t be requiring people to wear masks in public places to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Instead, the City Council on Tuesday voted 5-1 to approve a resolution that urges citizens to wear masks in public. The measure is not enforceable.
Bellevue now stands apart from its neighbors, Omaha, Gretna, La Vista and Ralston, all of which have approved mask mandates that are enforceable by police. Not wearing a mask in those cities can result in a $25 fine, though few citations have been issued.
Papillion is expected to vote on a mask mandate this week. It is holding a public hearing Wednesday on the proposal.
With other communities across the state instituting mandates, more than half of Nebraska’s population is currently subject to one.
A mandate could come back before the Bellevue City Council. Bellevue’s Board of Health may meet yet this week to consider recommending a mask mandate to the council, said Jim Ristow, Bellevue’s city administrator. If that board votes to recommend a mandate, it could appear on the Dec. 15 council agenda.
Bellevue’s mayor, police chief, city attorney, city administrator and a majority of council members on Tuesday each explained why they thought a mask mandate would be unenforceable and could take police officers away from higher-priority calls.
Police Chief Kenneth Clary said Bellevue’s 911 call volume is already at the limit of what officers can handle. Adding additional calls about people violating a mask ordinance without adding more officers would strain the department’s resources, he said. Mayor Rusty Hike questioned whether officers would have had such a speedy response to a fatal shooting at a Bellevue Sonic Drive-In last month if they had instead been writing tickets for mask mandate violations at that time.
City Attorney Bree Robbins said her office could become tied up if she has to pursue cases related to a mask ordinance.
Council President Paul Cook and Councilwoman Kathy Welch both said they thought encouraging people to wear masks was the appropriate way to get more people to do so. Cook said it’s likely that someone violating a mask ordinance would be gone by the time an officer showed up.
“The enforcement of this would be nothing but a nightmare,” Cook said.
Multiple council members said they already see many people in Bellevue voluntarily wearing masks indoors.
Many cities with mandates have focused on educating people about mask-wearing rather than issuing citations.
But Councilman Thomas Burns, who prefers a mandate and voted against the resolution, said Bellevue has a responsibility to its residents and neighboring cities to require masks in public spaces. He noted that more than a dozen of the state’s largest cities, as well as the State of Iowa and Offutt Air Force Base, which is in Bellevue, all have mask mandates.
The resolution, he said, is “an act of cowardice.”
Councilman Don Preister, who voted for voluntary compliance, said he thought Tuesday’s resolution came about two months too late. He said Bellevue should listen to health experts and research and implement a mandate.
As of the week ending Saturday, the Sarpy/Cass Health Department reported a 30.8% rate of positive tests.
Several cities in Nebraska began to implement mask mandates after State Sen. Justin Wayne highlighted a portion of state law that gives cities the power to take steps to curb the spread of disease.
Businesses in Bellevue will now be able to print off signs or pick them up from City Hall that educate people about the resolution.
where each of state’s top 25 cities stands on mask mandates
Cities with mandates: Omaha, Lincoln, Grand Island, Kearney, Fremont, Norfolk, Hastings, Columbus, La Vista, Beatrice, York, Ralston
Cities where masks are encouraged but not mandated: Bellevue, North Platte, Scottsbluff, Lexington, Gering, Alliance, McCook, Seward, Crete, Nebraska City
Masks recommended but considering a mandate: South Sioux City and Blair.
Yet to vote: Papillion.
