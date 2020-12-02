Bellevue votes on measure 'urging' people to mask up; Papillion to hold public hearing

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Many cities with mandates have focused on educating people about mask-wearing rather than issuing citations.

But Councilman Thomas Burns, who prefers a mandate and voted against the resolution, said Bellevue has a responsibility to its residents and neighboring cities to require masks in public spaces. He noted that more than a dozen of the state’s largest cities, as well as the State of Iowa and Offutt Air Force Base, which is in Bellevue, all have mask mandates.

The resolution, he said, is “an act of cowardice.”

Councilman Don Preister, who voted for voluntary compliance, said he thought Tuesday’s resolution came about two months too late. He said Bellevue should listen to health experts and research and implement a mandate.

As of the week ending Saturday, the Sarpy/Cass Health Department reported a 30.8% rate of positive tests.

Several cities in Nebraska began to implement mask mandates after State Sen. Justin Wayne highlighted a portion of state law that gives cities the power to take steps to curb the spread of disease.

Businesses in Bellevue will now be able to print off signs or pick them up from City Hall that educate people about the resolution.