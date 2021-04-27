Ben Gray and Juanita Johnson vie for support of northeast Omaha voters

Johnson said she would work to increase city funding for development in North Omaha but also would work privately with local nonprofits to invest in the community.

"They feel hopeless, they feel that their voices are not heard, that they don't make a difference, that they have no say in their future as it relates to District 2," she said. "North Omaha has gone neglected for decades ... residents are not consulted or given opportunities the same as other districts."

If elected, she wants to create a Believe Town Hall Center where residents can gather, share ideas and connect on opportunities. She also wants to make sure the Omaha Housing Authority Homeownership Program is accessible to all residents. She also said she would consider changing the City Council meeting time away from Tuesday afternoons so more people could attend.

"We wonder why there's no participation," she said. "Are we meeting folks where they're at? Are we engaging everyone?"

When asked for the differences between her and Gray, she said she was a listener and a doer and someone who cares about the community.

Gray said he has been available to listen to residents during his tenure on the council. Before the pandemic, he said, he held at least five town halls per year to hear constituents' concerns.