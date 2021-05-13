Ben Gray reflects on progress made during 12-year Omaha City Council run: 'I don't intend to stop'

"It's going to take that if you're going to make any moves in city government," Gray said. "If you're going to get anything done, those collaborations are necessary.

"Whether those collaborations hurt or not, that could possibly be one of the reasons why (I lost). I don't know for sure."

Gray said he was concerned about low voter turnout in District 2, and said the issue may be one of his focuses in his post-council life. But he stressed that low turnout in no way diminished "the quality" of Johnson's win.

"There's still quite a bit of work that still needs to be done, and I'm hopeful that Ms. Johnson and her team will be prepared to roll up their sleeves and get that done," Gray said.

The 71-year-old did not directly say whether he'll consider another council run. He said he's going to take time to consider his options. People can expect to see him involved in job creation efforts and other community initiatives in the near future, he said.

In the short-term, he said he plans to spend more time with family and friends.

"I don't intend to forget about this community; I don't intend to stop work in this community," Gray said. "I'll just have to do it at a different level."

