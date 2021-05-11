Ben Gray trailing in possible upset; incumbents Festersen and Palermo win re-election

District 4

In South Omaha, Councilman Vinny Palermo was headed to a second term representing District 4. He is owner and operator of Vinny’s Tree Service.

Palermo could not be reached for comment.

He campaigned on his record of bringing improved streets to South Omaha and strong constituent service. Palermo is a Democrat. Becky Barrientos-Patlan, a Republican, is the founder and president of Burlington Road Neighborhood Association.