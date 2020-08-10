Big Omaha businesses call for mask mandate ahead of City Council vote

One proposed amendment would waive the mask requirement for anyone who is able to maintain at least 6 feet of distance from anyone who is not a member of that person’s household. Harding and Melton said last week that amendment is aimed in part at giving schoolchildren a break from wearing masks when social distancing is possible.

Melton and Harding also want the requirement to expire four weeks from Tuesday, on Sept. 15, rather than Oct. 12. Shortening the expiration date, and tying it to a day the council normally meets, would allow council members to evaluate the city’s coronavirus cases and decide whether to extend the requirement, Melton has said.

Another amendment would include an exception for anyone seated at a desk or standing at a stationary work station, provided that the desk or station has a plexiglass or plastic barrier approved by Douglas County Health Director Adi Pour.

Each Tuesday, Pour would also be required to provide Mayor Jean Stothert and the City Council a report detailing the previous week’s new coronavirus cases, current cases, rate of postive tests and death total.

Another proposed change sets the fine for violating the ordinance at $25, rather than up to $100 as originally proposed.