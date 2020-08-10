Big Omaha businesses call for mask mandate ahead of City Council vote

Senior leadership of Omaha’s biggest institutions — First National Bank, Mutual of Omaha, Union Pacific Railroad, TD Ameritrade, Valmont Industries, Fiserv Inc., Creighton University and Nebraska Medicine — have sent a letter to the City Council with a request: Approve an emergency mask requirement to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.
“As parents, citizens and business associates, we would welcome a mask ordinance,” the executives wrote in the letter sent Friday.
At 2 p.m. Tuesday, the seven-member council will consider an emergency ordinance that would immediately require face coverings in indoor public spaces such as schools, businesses and churches. The ordinance, as originally drafted, includes a list of exceptions for activities like eating or drinking in bars and restaurants, exercising in gyms and visiting government offices.
The emergency ordinance would require six votes to pass. If it fails, the council will pursue a regular ordinance that likely wouldn’t go into effect until sometime in September.
Two council members, Aimee Melton and Brinker Harding, have submitted amendments to the original ordinance; the language of those amendments became public Monday.
One proposed amendment would waive the mask requirement for anyone who is able to maintain at least 6 feet of distance from anyone who is not a member of that person’s household. Harding and Melton said last week that amendment is aimed in part at giving schoolchildren a break from wearing masks when social distancing is possible.
Melton and Harding also want the requirement to expire four weeks from Tuesday, on Sept. 15, rather than Oct. 12. Shortening the expiration date, and tying it to a day the council normally meets, would allow council members to evaluate the city’s coronavirus cases and decide whether to extend the requirement, Melton has said.
Another amendment would include an exception for anyone seated at a desk or standing at a stationary work station, provided that the desk or station has a plexiglass or plastic barrier approved by Douglas County Health Director Adi Pour.
Each Tuesday, Pour would also be required to provide Mayor Jean Stothert and the City Council a report detailing the previous week’s new coronavirus cases, current cases, rate of postive tests and death total.
Another proposed change sets the fine for violating the ordinance at $25, rather than up to $100 as originally proposed.
Councilmen Rich Pahls and Vinny Palermo said Friday that they would support the emergency ordinance, which is being sponsored by Councilmen Pete Festersen, Ben Gray and Chris Jerram.
Last week, Melton indicated that her support of the ordinance would depend on whether the council adopts the proposed amendments. Harding said he’s confident that the amendments will be accepted.
In their letter to the council, the Omaha executives commended local school districts for their work to make school buildings safer and offer remote learning options. But coronavirus cases in Douglas County have been rising, the executives wrote, and some in the community are worried about a safe return to the classroom.
“What they need is your help for additional measures where social distancing is not possible,” the letter says of school districts. Those who signed the letter were James Blackledge, chairman and CEO of Mutual of Omaha; Lance Fritz, chairman, president and CEO of Union Pacific; the Rev. Daniel Hendrickson, president of Creighton University; Karen Ganzlin, chief human resources officer of TD Ameritrade; Stephen Kaniewski, president and CEO of of Valmont Industries; Clark Lauritzen, president of First National Bank of Omaha; Dr. James Linder, CEO of Nebraska Medicine; and George Wehbe, senior vice president of Fiserv.
“Our companies, like most in the area, have responded quickly and responsibly to create robust virtual services, contactless solutions and comprehensive personal protective measures, including mask mandates,” the executives wrote.
Of the 100 largest cities in the country, Omaha, at No. 40, is the only one without a mask mandate imposed by state or local authorities.
Since Lincoln began requiring masks July 20, cases in the capital city have been trending downward. Lancaster County’s rate of positive tests dropped from 8.3% the week the mask mandate started to 6% last week.
Public health experts say a 5% positivity rate or lower points to less community spread of the virus. Douglas County’s rate was about 10% last week.
Educators Mask Mandate Protest
