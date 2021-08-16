Bike lane, eviction help among proposed amendments to Omaha budget

But Melton said the participating attorneys often have little information about the people they’re trying to help before they go to court. She is requesting $50,000 to pay a full-time employee to oversee the project, someone who can coordinate volunteer attorneys and prepare case files.

“If we could have the cases a little more prepared for the attorneys that are coming in, that would be very helpful,” Melton said.

This spring, the city received $22 million from the federal government for rent and utility assistance. The city has contracted with the Metro Area Continuum of Care for the Homeless to administer the program and distribute money.

Melton said she and other attorneys have encountered tenants as well as landlords who did not know that both parties can apply with MACCH for assistance. She said the success of the program will help more MACCH dollars be used.

Melton said Friday that she was unsure how much rental assistance money remains available, “but it’s a lot.”

If the city ultimately learns that money from the rental assistance program or the latest round of federal coronavirus relief money can be used to pay for the position, then the $50,000 would be available for something else, Melton said.

