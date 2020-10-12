Black leaders help Kara Eastman stump for votes in North Omaha

Several Black leaders urged people to vote for Kara Eastman as the Democratic congressional candidate campaigned Monday in North Omaha.

“Ladies and gentlemen, vote Nov. 3 like your life depended on it, because it does,” Omaha City Councilman Ben Gray told about 50 people gathered beside an outdoor mural at 24th and Lake Streets for the event. “We have a significantly serious candidate and a winner, if we get behind her, in Kara Eastman.”

Eastman is running against incumbent Rep. Don Bacon, a Republican, in the Omaha-based 2nd District.

Gray said Eastman “supports health care for all” and also supports law and order, but in a way that “does something to address the oppression that Black and brown people have faced for over 400 years.”

Several current or former elected officials were on hand, including former State Sen. Brenda Council and Omaha Public Schools board member Kimara Snipe. Preston Love Jr., a write-in candidate who is backed by the Democratic Party in his race against Republican Sen. Ben Sasse, also attended.