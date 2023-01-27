Black Political Summit on Feb. 4 aims to improve North Omaha voter involvement

Organizers of a new event scheduled for Feb. 4, the Black Political Summit, are asking the community to come together to identify the reasons for low voter participation in North Omaha and help come up with strategies to increase civic engagement.

“We’re at the precipice,” said Preston Love Jr., founder of Black Votes Matter Institute of Community Engagement in Omaha.

He cited low turnout in the November 2022 general election. Only 45% of registered voters in North Omaha, defined by Love for these purposes as City Council Districts 1 and 2, cast ballots in November. That was 9 percentage points lower than overall Douglas County turnout, continuing a historic pattern.

“We’re at a point where our voting bloc, and our voting leverage, is now fast becoming irrelevant,” Love said. “It doesn’t have anything to do with party. It has nothing to do with candidates. It has to do with our dissipation of the power of a voting bloc.”

The summit is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at The Venue at the Highlander, 2120 N. 30th St. in Omaha. It’s free. Lunch will be provided. The public is invited. People can register at https://bit.ly/BPS2023 More than 125 people had registered by Thursday, but there’s room for more, Love said.

The summit is politically nonpartisan, and not funded by any political party, Love said. It’s not only for Black people, he said, but for all people from North Omaha.

Love and a financial co-sponsor of the summit, the Nebraska Civic Engagement Table, are bringing in star power to help attract people. Cliff Albright, co-founder of the Atlanta-based voting rights and community empowerment group Black Voters Matter, will give a lunch speech. Deidre DeJear, who was the 2022 Democratic nominee for Iowa governor, will participate.

But the main focus will be not speeches, but workshops in which input is sought from people from all sectors of the community, Love said. He deliberately sought involvement from what he considers “key segments in the Black community and the communities of color.”

“Number one, the Black church,” Love said. “Number two, young professionals. Number three is Black women, who have shown an extraordinary leadership all over this county. Also, our Black leadership, that includes our elected officials, and lastly, grassroots (people).”

The plan is for people from all those segments to help analyze input from the summit, develop an 18-month strategic plan, present it at another summit this spring, then implement it.

The Rev. T. Michael Williams, president of the Omaha chapter of the NAACP, is a co-host of the event.

“I hope that we can come out of the summit with a strategy for engaging our community, and especially our young people and people who might feel disenfranchised,” Williams said.

Kimara Snipes, director of equity and community partnerships for Nebraska Civic Engagement Table, said the summit is a great way to bring people together to improve civic health.

That involves not only voting, said Snipes, who said she was speaking for herself and not her organization. It includes other aspects of community life, such as volunteering, participating in collective action, building social strength by getting involved in groups like neighborhood associations and building political strength by doing such things as joining public dialogues on issues, signing petitions or showing up at events.

“Every single day, people are making decisions that affect us,” Snipes said. “People don’t understand how it relates to them. ... You have a right to say who that is (making decisions).”

While the event is about more than voter registration and turnout, those things are what inspired the summit. Love, who has worked in various aspects of voter participation for nearly 20 years in Omaha and nationally before that, noted that there has been a gap between North Omaha and countywide turnout in elections throughout that time.

Love cited the 2008 presidential election. Nearly 63% of voters in City Council District 2 turned out during Barack Obama’s candidacy. That’s historically a high turnout for the district but was 10 percentage points less than the countywide turnout, Love said.

North Omaha voter turnout was lower in November 2022 than in the 2018 midterm election. In District 2 alone, just 35% of registered voters turned out in the 2022 general election.

Love said he’s not pointing fingers. He notes that he was involved in get-out-the-vote efforts and said what he did didn’t work, although he said turnout would have been worse without voter registration and turnout efforts.

Love said that North Omaha has finally started to turn around economically and that people in North Omaha got more unified than he had ever seen them in making a great response to COVID. They need to do that with civic engagement and voting as well for the good of the community, he said.

“We’re not talking about voter turnout in the abstract,” Love said. “If we become irrelevant as a voting bloc, it has major implications, beside the candidate, beside that we should turn out more. In every area that makes sense for our community, if we’re fighting for a better criminal justice system, or if we’re fighting about approaches to mass incarceration, if we’re fighting for (reducing) health care disparities, if we’re fighting for reducing educational gaps, or for economic development, none of those things will work well if we don’t have any leverage, or if we’re considered irrelevant, because we can’t vote you in and vote you out.”

