 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Breaking with Bacon, former Omaha Rep. Brad Ashford urges swift impeachment
2 comments

Breaking with Bacon, former Omaha Rep. Brad Ashford urges swift impeachment

{{featured_button_text}}
ashford, bacon (copy)

Former U.S. Rep. Brad Ashford, left, is shown at Midtown Crossing with Rep. Don Bacon in 2016. 

 SARAH HOFFMAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Former Omaha Rep. Brad Ashford, a Democrat breaking with the Republican candidate he endorsed last fall, Rep. Don Bacon, says the House and Senate should vote for impeachment — and do so quickly.

"The horrific events of the last week and the blatant attack on our democracy incited by (President) Donald Trump justify a vote," Ashford said Wednesday.

Ashford urged the Nebraska delegation in Congress to support the resolution removing Trump from office, including the provision precluding him from serving in office again.

Bacon and his fellow Republicans in Nebraska's all-GOP House delegation — Reps. Jeff Fortenberry and Adrian Smith — have said they oppose impeaching Trump.

Ashford has drawn sharp criticism online in recent days from Nebraska Democrats for his endorsement of Bacon over fellow Democrat Kara Eastman in the 2020 election for the 2nd District. Ashford said he supports Bacon's efforts on the Problem Solvers caucus, which pressed to break Congress' recent impasse on coronavirus relief legislation, but " we disagree on impeachment."

Reached Wednesday, Bacon said: "I respect Brad (Ashford), and I don't defend the president's behavior after the election."

Ashford served the Omaha area in Congress from 2015-2017. Bacon, who last fall defeated Eastman to win a third term, beat Ashford in 2016. Ashford tried to run again for the seat in 2018 but was defeated by Eastman in the primary.

aaron.sanderford@owh.com, 402-444-1135, twitter.com/asanderford

2 comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert