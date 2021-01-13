Breaking with Bacon, former Omaha Rep. Brad Ashford urges swift impeachment

Former Omaha Rep. Brad Ashford, a Democrat breaking with the Republican candidate he endorsed last fall, Rep. Don Bacon, says the House and Senate should vote for impeachment — and do so quickly.

"The horrific events of the last week and the blatant attack on our democracy incited by (President) Donald Trump justify a vote," Ashford said Wednesday.

Ashford urged the Nebraska delegation in Congress to support the resolution removing Trump from office, including the provision precluding him from serving in office again.

Bacon and his fellow Republicans in Nebraska's all-GOP House delegation — Reps. Jeff Fortenberry and Adrian Smith — have said they oppose impeaching Trump.

Ashford has drawn sharp criticism online in recent days from Nebraska Democrats for his endorsement of Bacon over fellow Democrat Kara Eastman in the 2020 election for the 2nd District. Ashford said he supports Bacon's efforts on the Problem Solvers caucus, which pressed to break Congress' recent impasse on coronavirus relief legislation, but " we disagree on impeachment."

Reached Wednesday, Bacon said: "I respect Brad (Ashford), and I don't defend the president's behavior after the election."