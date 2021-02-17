Bright Eyes' Conor Oberst endorses Jasmine Harris in Omaha mayor's race

Musician Conor Oberst of Bright Eyes has thrown his support behind Omaha mayoral candidate Jasmine Harris.
Oberst was the headliner of a slate of endorsements announced Wednesday by Harris. She said the two connected over a mutual interest in helping people dealing with mental health concerns and those using or abusing substances.
Harris also was endorsed by Brenda Council, who in 1997 came within 736 votes of beating Hal Daub and becoming the city’s first Black mayor.
“As a young person, seeing someone who looked like me standing up for people and standing steadfast for people … representation matters,” said Harris, 40, a nonprofit executive.
Council, who served on the Omaha City Council and in the Nebraska Legislature, said she was impressed with Harris’ vision for the city. She described Harris as “open, accessible and inclusive.”
Harris has said she would have three early focuses as mayor, improving the city's coronavirus response, including making vaccine distribution more equitable across the city; improving access to city services; and improving community policing, including diverting more 911 calls to mental health professionals and social workers instead of police.
Harris also received the endorsement of State Sen. Megan Hunt, who has been popular with local progressives during her time in the Legislature.
“She understands what the work is going to ask of her, and she has both the drive for public service and the executive talent to do it really well,” Hunt said.
All three could help Harris carve out some space in a crowded field of Democrats competing in the city’s officially nonpartisan April 6 primary. Republican Mayor Jean Stothert is also running and is the race's favorite.
The top two primary finishers will advance to the May 11 general election.
