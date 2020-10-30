 Skip to main content
'Bring your patience': 3-hour wait reported at Douglas County election office
Early voters formed long lines outside the Douglas County Election Commission on Friday, with waits as long as three hours.

A long line of people had formed in the chilly weather outside the commission at 12220 W. Center Road.

County Election Commissioner Brian Kruse said the office has all nine of its service stations operating Friday. He said things were moving fairly smoothly.

“I’d just say bring your patience,” Kruse said. “We’re working as fast as we can.”

Kruse said anyone who is in line will be helped, even after the commission officially closes at 5 p.m. Friday. Employees this week have helped people as late as 7:30 p.m., he said.

The same is true of Election Day on Tuesday: Anyone who is in line at a polling place or drop-box will have the chance to vote, Kruse said.

“Don’t be discouraged,” he said.

Those who don’t want to stand in line for multiple hours could consider waiting to vote until Election Day, when lines should be shorter, Kruse said. He estimated that 70% of Douglas County voters will have voted early.

Masks and hand sanitizer will be available at polling places Tuesday.

The election commission will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.

reece.ristau@owh.com

