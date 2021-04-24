Brinker Harding, Naomi Hattaway face off in west Omaha City Council race

The two candidates squaring off for the District 6 City Council seat both look at Omaha and see a lot to love.
Incumbent Brinker Harding, 60, a commercial real-estate broker and manager, is thrilled to see new developments like Millwork Commons, the Capitol District, Heartwood Preserve and the soon-to-be-renovated Riverfront/Gene Leahy Mall area, since he was elected four years ago.
“Since 2017, our city has flourished in ways unrivaled by many other cities our size,” Harding says on his website.
When challenger Naomi Hattaway, 44, looks around, she’s excited about the people. She loves the diversity, the multicultural stew that has changed the face of the city.
“We are a very, very beautifully mixed city,” Hattaway said. “It’s time we have progressive leadership.”
The two candidates are vying to represent a suburban district that includes Elkhorn and west-central Omaha but also takes in neighborhoods east of Interstate 680.
It’s a rematch of the April 6 primary, which Harding won with more than 60% of the vote in the nonpartisan race. Both advanced to the May 11 general election because they were only two candidates running.
Harding wants to see the city continue on the same path it’s been on since for the past several years. The city (and the state) boast among the nation’s lowest unemployment rates.
“We’re a vibrant city, and I think we’ve got an even brighter future,” Harding said in an interview.
A fourth-generation Omahan, Harding’s ties to the city’s political establishment date back more than 20 years. He was chief of staff for then-Mayor Hal Daub from 1995 to 2000.
“Our administration was very instrumental in bringing life back to the downtown area,” Harding said. “We’re still building on the building blocks that have been put in all those years ago.”
Four years ago, Harding ran on a platform of public safety, economic development and improving infrastructure, from roads to city services such as trash and recycling collection.
A new police precinct that opened in 2019 in Elkhorn is aimed at cutting emergency response times in the west.
Harding also touts the new garbage collection contract, and a 20-year master plan for roads, fortified with a $200 million street bond issue passed last May to better maintain Omaha’s streets.
“We need to continue to take advantage of all that we have in order to continue to grow our city,” Harding said.
Hattaway thinks the city’s leaders have sometimes listened to too few Omaha voices as they plan for the city’s future. She wants to be the person who brings more people into the process.
“Communication is a two-way street, not a one-way street,” she said. “It goes with having someone in City Hall with compassion.”
Hattaway was born in North Platte, where her father worked for Union Pacific. The family moved to Omaha when she was in her early teens.
She married an active-duty Marine, and they moved several times with the military — including overseas postings to India and Singapore — before returning to her adopted hometown.
The varied places she has lived have broadened her perspective, Hattaway said. So does the fact that she comes from a biracial household. She was inspired to run last summer during the protests ignited by the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
“When you live a life that’s a little bit unconventional, it just opens up your ability to understand,” she said.
Hattaway has worked in leadership positions with several local nonprofits, including Habitat for Humanity and the city's homeless coalition.
City officials, Hattaway said, don’t always think in human terms about the consequences of their decisions. Shutting down the libraries quickly after the COVID-19 outbreak cost some Omahans their only access to Wi-Fi. Requiring citizens who need a translator to address the City Council to make a request up to several days ahead of a meeting isn’t fair.
“We need people in city hall that understand how it matters,” Hattaway said. “Most residents don’t understand what city hall could be, and should be, doing for them.”
With her progressive priorities, Hattaway, a Democrat, would seem to have an uphill climb to win a district that leans Republican. But she said her nonprofit work involves partnering across party lines. And she believes she’s connecting with voters one-to-one.
“Very quickly we’re able to move beyond party affiliation onto issues that actually affect their lives,” Hattaway said.
Harding, a Republican, is not taking the race for granted. He, too, touts his bipartisan bona fides, noting endorsements from five former mayors, representing both parties. And he has spent four years working on a council with a Democratic majority.
"Look at all the good things we’ve been able to accomplish," he said.
Brinker Harding
Age: 60
Party: Republican
Occupation: senior vice president, Colliers International commercial real estate
Home: Omaha
Public offices held: Omaha City Council, 2017 to present
Omaha Planning Board member, 2014 to 2017
Chairman, 2013 Charter Review Convention
Education: attended University of Kansas and University of Nebraska at Omaha
Family: married; two children
Faith: Catholic
Website: www.brinkerharding.com
Top priority: There have been many successes for our city in the last four years, and these results are due to the collaborative efforts of many varying political persuasions. I am proud of my involvement and leadership in these accomplishments including a new police precinct in Elkhorn, new turn-out gear for our fire department, a new garbage contract, a commitment to a robust recycling program, the $200 million Master Roads Plan and investing in our future by developing strong public-private partnerships. However, the status quo is not an option for me. The next four years will build upon these successes while focusing on workforce development, affordable housing, improving transportation options and accessibility, promoting investments in all areas of our city and working to make Omaha an even more welcoming community.
Naomi Hattaway
Age: 44
Party: Democratic
Occupation: Nonprofit consultant
Home: Omaha
Public offices held: None
Military service: None
Education: Attended Metropolitan Community College
Family: Married, three children
Website: naomiforcitycouncil.com
Top priority: I’m here to give voters a better choice — and I’m ready to lead on day one. Our residents deserve a representative who will create reliable, accessible city services and infrastructure that meets the needs of aging parents and young children. We need attainable starter homes and smart development to keep our talented young people in the community. Most of all, we want to ensure public health and safety for our district and city as a whole. I’ll work across the aisle to get things done while remaining engaged, responsive, and transparent in my leadership.
