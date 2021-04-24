Brinker Harding, Naomi Hattaway face off in west Omaha City Council race

Top priority: There have been many successes for our city in the last four years, and these results are due to the collaborative efforts of many varying political persuasions. I am proud of my involvement and leadership in these accomplishments including a new police precinct in Elkhorn, new turn-out gear for our fire department, a new garbage contract, a commitment to a robust recycling program, the $200 million Master Roads Plan and investing in our future by developing strong public-private partnerships. However, the status quo is not an option for me. The next four years will build upon these successes while focusing on workforce development, affordable housing, improving transportation options and accessibility, promoting investments in all areas of our city and working to make Omaha an even more welcoming community.